Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #50 on: January 18, 2026, 06:56:13 PM »
In the same year, both Australia and Finland visited Nepal. Come on CBS, step up your game.
Though I will concede if 39 was unable to visit Nepal due to the Gen Z protests.
These last minute switch ups keep happening and are making this season the most unpredictable so far. There is though criticism for a task where the racers had to sit on one spot for a period of time. I get the idea of it coming off like a trap choice as henna is pretty intricate. That was very much the reason why Tuomas & Sini picked the other one.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:08:20 AM »
Teams are in for a surprise next leg.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 03:42:03 PM »
A second Super Leg. Wasn't expecting the TAR 1 coin FF as a Roadblock. Not often for a team to go from first to worst. Even less often to happen twice in the same season. Maria & Vilma mistook the Pit Stop for the Detour and made a bad Detour decision. It did feel like the time for another NEL, so I wasn't surprised that they were saved but still happy.
