Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 02, 2025, 08:20:15 PM Just catching up on the spoilers now and wow at Inuvik!



That's going to be a very exciting leg! Is Inuvik in the Northwest Territories or Nunavut???



Its in the Northwest Territories.



Quite unique starting at the finish line of a previous season.



Thanks - you'd think I'd be all over Canadian places since we've had 10 seasons of itForget to mention - very happy to see Langley being visited for it's first time in Leg 3. Vancouver is so and so to be totally honest with you.Very unique indeed and I here I was thinking only TAR Australia could pull a stunt like that and get away with it