TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« on: April 17, 2025, 05:50:11 AM »
Because we know were going to need this!  :funny: :lol:
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #1 on: April 17, 2025, 08:21:34 AM »
I wish they visit British Columbia and Ontario this season.

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #2 on: April 17, 2025, 09:47:31 PM »
Do we know what day its starting?
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #3 on: April 24, 2025, 01:21:35 AM »
I fly in and out of Vancouver and Kelowna Thursday and Saturday, and then I fly through Toronto and Montreal in just under two weeks.

It seems like I have a solid 50/50 shot of running into Production based on that schedule.
I have been to 74 countries and all 10 Canadian provinces. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. I attended the TAR 28, 29, 34 and 35 finales.

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #4 on: April 24, 2025, 03:24:21 PM »
D we know other teams?
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #5 on: April 24, 2025, 06:35:05 PM »
Starting the race and having Leg 1 in Red Deer? That's exciting!  :conf: :cheer:

It's always good to see new places of Canada being visited! (Even though they'll eventually run out of new places to visit you'd think  :funny:)
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #6 on: April 24, 2025, 07:07:00 PM »
In fairness, it only took eleven seasons for them use the ski resort from TAR AU 2.
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #7 on: April 24, 2025, 07:09:00 PM »
I'm kind of surprised it took this long to get to Lake Louise. It's one of the most famous photographs in Canadian landmarks.
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #8 on: April 24, 2025, 07:10:18 PM »
I must admit - I'm really excited to see Lake Louise again!  :conf: :cheer:

I thought the TAR Australia 2 leg there was fantastic and I'm looking forward to the resort being visited again.

Also excited to see a new place in Golden being visited! 
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #9 on: April 26, 2025, 03:35:38 PM »
Finaly,other teams :ghug:
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:09:35 PM »
The chevy task looks cryptic
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:17:00 PM »
If my guess is right, it will really hamper people who haven't seen the show. Prepare for a montage of 20+ guesses.

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:34:40 PM »
Yeah, if you look at that picture up close, it's got places right back to Season 1. I love the idea to weed out the people who haven't seen the show.
