TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)

BourkieBoy

TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 17, 2025, 05:50:11 AM
Because we know were going to need this!  :funny: :lol:
sveped

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 17, 2025, 08:21:34 AM
I wish they visit British Columbia and Ontario this season.

:funny:
MMM321

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 17, 2025, 09:47:31 PM
Do we know what day its starting?
TARstorian

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 24, 2025, 01:21:35 AM
I fly in and out of Vancouver and Kelowna Thursday and Saturday, and then I fly through Toronto and Montreal in just under two weeks.

It seems like I have a solid 50/50 shot of running into Production based on that schedule.
Avid

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 24, 2025, 03:24:21 PM
D we know other teams?
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 24, 2025, 06:35:05 PM
Starting the race and having Leg 1 in Red Deer? That's exciting!  :conf: :cheer:

It's always good to see new places of Canada being visited! (Even though they'll eventually run out of new places to visit you'd think  :funny:)
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 24, 2025, 07:07:00 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on April 24, 2025, 06:35:05 PM
It's always good to see new places of Canada being visited! (Even though they'll eventually run out of new places to visit you'd think  :funny:)

In fairness, it only took eleven seasons for them use the ski resort from TAR AU 2.
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 24, 2025, 07:09:00 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on April 24, 2025, 07:07:00 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on April 24, 2025, 06:35:05 PM
It's always good to see new places of Canada being visited! (Even though they'll eventually run out of new places to visit you'd think  :funny:)

In fairness, it only took eleven seasons for them use the ski resort from TAR AU 2.

I'm kind of surprised it took this long to get to Lake Louise. It's one of the most famous photographs in Canadian landmarks.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 24, 2025, 07:10:18 PM
I must admit - I'm really excited to see Lake Louise again!  :conf: :cheer:

I thought the TAR Australia 2 leg there was fantastic and I'm looking forward to the resort being visited again.

Also excited to see a new place in Golden being visited! 
Avid

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 26, 2025, 03:35:38 PM
Finaly,other teams :ghug:
Avid

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 28, 2025, 01:09:35 PM
The chevy task looks cryptic
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 28, 2025, 01:17:00 PM
Quote from: Avid on April 28, 2025, 01:09:35 PM
The chevy task looks cryptic

If my guess is right, it will really hamper people who haven't seen the show. Prepare for a montage of 20+ guesses.

Quote from: Xoruz on April 28, 2025, 09:35:52 AM
All of the cities listed on the car were visited in previous seasons. Guessing that they had to find the one that they hadn't visited (Langley).
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 28, 2025, 01:34:40 PM
Yeah, if you look at that picture up close, it's got places right back to Season 1. I love the idea to weed out the people who haven't seen the show.
Avid

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 29, 2025, 04:15:49 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on April 28, 2025, 01:17:00 PM
Quote from: Avid on April 28, 2025, 01:09:35 PM
The chevy task looks cryptic

If my guess is right, it will really hamper people who haven't seen the show. Prepare for a montage of 20+ guesses.

Quote from: Xoruz on April 28, 2025, 09:35:52 AM
All of the cities listed on the car were visited in previous seasons. Guessing that they had to find the one that they hadn't visited (Langley).
Wow
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 30, 2025, 07:55:13 PM
Inuvik, wow... the first northern leg in 4 seasons! The most north they've ever gone.
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 30, 2025, 08:00:27 PM
That's a region of the country I never thought that they would visit.
tennis33

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 30, 2025, 08:09:41 PM
Wow Im excited for this leg!! So so cool. Love seeing this region
Avid

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 30, 2025, 10:44:49 PM
Looks exciting
Avid

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Yesterday at 05:38:49 PM
Thats the casting director jesse, asking them questions.....i winder if hesse tenan has ever been in tar usa sight ..lol
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Yesterday at 08:20:15 PM
Just catching up on the spoilers now and wow at Inuvik!  :conf: :cheer:

That's going to be a very exciting leg! Is Inuvik in the Northwest Territories or Nunavut???  :funny: :lol:
Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Yesterday at 09:36:46 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Yesterday at 08:20:15 PM
Just catching up on the spoilers now and wow at Inuvik!  :conf: :cheer:

That's going to be a very exciting leg! Is Inuvik in the Northwest Territories or Nunavut???  :funny: :lol:

Its in the Northwest Territories.
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Yesterday at 09:41:59 PM
Quite unique starting at the finish line of a previous season.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Yesterday at 10:15:06 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 09:36:46 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Yesterday at 08:20:15 PM
Just catching up on the spoilers now and wow at Inuvik!  :conf: :cheer:

That's going to be a very exciting leg! Is Inuvik in the Northwest Territories or Nunavut???  :funny: :lol:

Its in the Northwest Territories.

Thanks - you'd think I'd be all over Canadian places since we've had 10 seasons of it  :funny: :lol:

Forget to mention - very happy to see Langley being visited for it's first time in Leg 3. Vancouver is so and so to be totally honest with you.

Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 09:41:59 PM
Quite unique starting at the finish line of a previous season.

Very unique indeed and I here I was thinking only TAR Australia could pull a stunt like that and get away with it  :funny: :lol:
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Today at 10:30:54 AM
Heh, I had a feeling about Prince George. That's about the only main BC city left  :funny:
