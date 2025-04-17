Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
It's always good to see new places of Canada being visited! (Even though they'll eventually run out of new places to visit you'd think )
Quote from: BourkieBoy on April 24, 2025, 06:35:05 PMIt's always good to see new places of Canada being visited! (Even though they'll eventually run out of new places to visit you'd think )In fairness, it only took eleven seasons for them use the ski resort from TAR AU 2.
The chevy task looks cryptic
All of the cities listed on the car were visited in previous seasons. Guessing that they had to find the one that they hadn't visited (Langley).
Quote from: Avid on April 28, 2025, 01:09:35 PMThe chevy task looks crypticIf my guess is right, it will really hamper people who haven't seen the show. Prepare for a montage of 20+ guesses.Quote from: Xoruz on April 28, 2025, 09:35:52 AMAll of the cities listed on the car were visited in previous seasons. Guessing that they had to find the one that they hadn't visited (Langley).
Just catching up on the spoilers now and wow at Inuvik! That's going to be a very exciting leg! Is Inuvik in the Northwest Territories or Nunavut???
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Yesterday at 08:20:15 PMJust catching up on the spoilers now and wow at Inuvik! That's going to be a very exciting leg! Is Inuvik in the Northwest Territories or Nunavut??? Its in the Northwest Territories.
Quite unique starting at the finish line of a previous season.
Page created in 0.071 seconds with 32 queries.