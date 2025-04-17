« previous next »
TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)

BourkieBoy

TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
April 17, 2025, 05:50:11 AM
Because we know were going to need this!  :funny: :lol:
sveped

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #1 on: April 17, 2025, 08:21:34 AM
I wish they visit British Columbia and Ontario this season.

MMM321

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #2 on: April 17, 2025, 09:47:31 PM
Do we know what day its starting?
TARstorian

    • TARstorian.
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #3 on: Today at 01:21:35 AM
I fly in and out of Vancouver and Kelowna Thursday and Saturday, and then I fly through Toronto and Montreal in just under two weeks.

It seems like I have a solid 50/50 shot of running into Production based on that schedule.
Avid

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #4 on: Today at 03:24:21 PM
D we know other teams?
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #5 on: Today at 06:35:05 PM
Starting the race and having Leg 1 in Red Deer? That's exciting!  :conf: :cheer:

It's always good to see new places of Canada being visited! (Even though they'll eventually run out of new places to visit you'd think  :funny:)
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #6 on: Today at 07:07:00 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Today at 06:35:05 PM
It's always good to see new places of Canada being visited! (Even though they'll eventually run out of new places to visit you'd think  :funny:)

In fairness, it only took eleven seasons for them use the ski resort from TAR AU 2.
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #7 on: Today at 07:09:00 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 07:07:00 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Today at 06:35:05 PM
It's always good to see new places of Canada being visited! (Even though they'll eventually run out of new places to visit you'd think  :funny:)

In fairness, it only took eleven seasons for them use the ski resort from TAR AU 2.

I'm kind of surprised it took this long to get to Lake Louise. It's one of the most famous photographs in Canadian landmarks.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #8 on: Today at 07:10:18 PM
I must admit - I'm really excited to see Lake Louise again!  :conf: :cheer:

I thought the TAR Australia 2 leg there was fantastic and I'm looking forward to the resort being visited again.

Also excited to see a new place in Golden being visited! 
