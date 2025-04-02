Not really a fan of these voting U-Turns (or any U-Turn before a Detour, for that matter). I don't like how it creates an emphasis on the discussion of a team's "social game". Also, having a voting U-Turn the leg immediately after the Driver's Seat just feels like forced drama. It's almost too heavy-handed. I would have preferred a Yield so it's not as much of a grueling penalty (two Detours in the hot sun). Or, letting a leg or two go by, changing countries and letting things develop further between teams before going to a U-Turn vote would have been more interesting IMO.
I like how the Roadblock allowed for the potential for placement changes (and thus, potential for a comeback), even though major shifts didn't actually materialize.
Scott & Lori were legitimately a strong team, and the others picked up on it enough to identify them as a threat. I'm not sure they could have done anything different. No reason to hang their heads, they ran the race well.