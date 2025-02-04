« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 4/2/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME  (Read 641 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5559
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 4/2/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:29:23 PM »
We return to coral catastrophe again as Scott is shocked how they could get this so messed up. Jon & Ana have all their coconuts and ready to stack. Nick & Mike and Mel & Erika leave the Detour in 6th and 7th.

Jack is looking for a surfboard while Brett notices nuances between the prints. Mark and Carson hanging out under the umbrella saying this is like their own little gay beach. :funny:

Alyssa & Josiah come in from behind in 3rd to the RB as Josiah does the task. Brett finds the decal and immediately brings it back to the sand.

ROUTE INFO: Run to the next Pit Stop, Taksu Art Stage. Last team to arrive WILL be eliminated.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5559
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 4/2/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:31:42 PM »
Jack finally finds the right decal after a while and is slow paddling back. Josiah explains his dad used to throw him in the water to force-learn him how to swim and now he enjoys it. He is paddling out.

Jack returns to shore and is 2nd out. Brett sees the art stage is 30 minutes by foot from someone's map app directions. Both running to the Pit Stop now.

And... Brett & Mark arrive to a celebratory performance right behind them! They are TEAM NUMBER ONE and win $10,000!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5559
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 4/2/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:33:15 PM »
Brett sees their fruit of their labor and Mark says it's super special. Carson & Jack run in and are TEAM NUMBER TWO! Jack wants to keep a low profile.

Josiah thought the surfers were moving away from them. He sees their emblem as Pops & Jeff arrive at the Nusa Dua Beach in 4th. Jeff (older) is doing the task.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5559
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 4/2/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:34:40 PM »
Jon & Ana finally finish stacking the coconuts and Jon is feeling exhausted! "Stay with me, babe!" - Ana. Jon had reached his limits for sun exposure and his body is beginning to break down.

Commercials.

Tracker note: A lot more confessionals than usual this episode. I hear a lot of explaining, but not a lot of action compared to the previous legs...
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5559
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 4/2/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:39:14 PM »
Coming back from ads to Jonathan glugging water in the background enjoying the view. "Babe, we gotta go. Come on baby." - Ana. She is having hope to get them through this.

Scott & Lori are fixing their mistake from switching out the green corals. They saw Jon & Ana running back as Scott & Lori are approved for coral rehab. Jon & Ana receive their clue from the Detour in 8th.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5559
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 4/2/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:41:00 PM »
Ana says anything can happen like they used to see on the race, but Jon shuts it down right now from his headache.

Pops finds the right decal and paddles back to land. They are off in 4th. Han & Holden arrive with Han doing the RB. Han says surfing is the only thing keeping her sane over the years.

Alyssa & Josiah arrive at the Pit Stop. "I feel like we got our mojo back." They are TEAM NUMBER THREE!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5559
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 4/2/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:43:37 PM »
Han decides to just ride the wave after finding their decal guy and are off in 5th. Nick & Mike arrive at the beach and Mike is doing the task. He doesn't have the range of motion of paddle out into the surf. He is checking every surfboard.

Pops & Jeff arrive at the Pit Stop and are TEAM NUMBER FOUR. Mike finds the correct surfboard and is off in 6th. Mike is winded.

Mel & Erika arrive in 7th with Erika obligating herself to do it since her mom is exhausted.

Han & Holden are TEAM NUMBER FIVE!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5559
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 4/2/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:44:58 PM »
Erika quickly finds the surfboard and is off the RB in 7th. Nick & Mike are running and not agreeing where they are going. Melinda & Erika are trying to figure out how far behind they are from the New Yorkers.

MELINDA & ERIKA lap Nick & Mike again and are TEAM NUMBER SIX! Erika is absolutely speechless.

Nick & Mike come in from behind and are TEAM NUMBER SEVEN.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5559
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 4/2/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:47:28 PM »
Mike says "karma is a you know what" to the team that voted for them.

Jon & Ana arrive at the beach in 8th and Jon asks if the lifeguard if he knows where the yellow buoys are. They are both dissociating.

Scott & Lori come in from behind in last and Scott paddles out into the surf. Jonathan is lying down on the surfboard with Ana trying to be supportive and strong from a distance. "When it doesn't feel like a celebration, it's a bummer."

Commercials and Phil announcing casting applications.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5559
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 4/2/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:57:51 PM »
We come back to Jonathan playing dead on the surfboard as Lori is hoping Scott can find the match as fast as possible. Jon is leaning up to find the logo while Scott is pushing noses down to figure it out.

Jonathan is taking breaks in between paddles and receives the clue. Jonathan pushes Ana away to set the surfboard back while Ana hugs Lori as they head off. Scott finishes the RB and are running right behind them. It's a foot race! Jon doesn't want Ana to push him to the brink of headache madness.

And... Jonathan & Ana are TEAM NUMBER EIGHT! Ana and Jon see they set their expectations too high and Jonathan is not envisioning this is how their race would be going.

Scott & Lori run in from behind and are the last team to arrive and have been eliminated. Scott starts to break down and hope their kids see they gave it their all and it's an adventure they will remember forever. They share a kiss before the end credits roll in and them enjoying the ocean views.

Stay tuned for scenes from our next episode!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5559
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 4/2/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 09:59:38 PM »
Next week on TAR!

Show content
Camels! Teams dive into Dubai! And the competition revs up (Fast Forward!!!) with an ending you don't want to miss.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5559
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 4/2/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:03:44 PM »
And that was the bookend of our Indonesian outing with a heavy sting for a strong team. They raised their frequency of confessionals this airing, so in relation to that, please confess what you think of tonight's episode below. Anything is on the table - comments, critiques, positives, and disappointments. I encourage everyone to join the thread below and I'll see you all same time next week!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4414
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 4/2/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #37 on: Today at 11:09:10 AM »
I sympathize for Ana. Two friends I've known since junior high, now married, had a daughter who wasn't expected to survive 5 minutes but went on to live for 6 years. Sadly, she just recently passed.

Jonathan at the end reminded me of Nick from Season 17, who just didn't care anymore in their last couple legs (You could practically see the disappointment in him when they caught a Non-Elimination)
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1963
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 4/2/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:35:04 PM »
This episode did feel like it was pulling a lot from other legs. Still, it made for a physical leg during summer in Bali. The tweak with a Traitors style vote rather than an open discussion worked better though I still think private voting works best. At the very least in this instance, the vote added to the stress of Scott & Lori and Jonathan & Ana. Hearing the extra context about Ana's ectopic pregnancy does a bit to flesh her and Jonathan out, though I doubt a certain corner of the internet will care.
Logged

Offline Pi

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 4/2/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #39 on: Today at 09:54:05 PM »
Not really a fan of these voting U-Turns (or any U-Turn before a Detour, for that matter). I don't like how it creates an emphasis on the discussion of a team's "social game". Also, having a voting U-Turn the leg immediately after the Driver's Seat just feels like forced drama. It's almost too heavy-handed. I would have preferred a Yield so it's not as much of a grueling penalty (two Detours in the hot sun). Or, letting a leg or two go by, changing countries and letting things develop further between teams before going to a U-Turn vote would have been more interesting IMO.

I like how the Roadblock allowed for the potential for placement changes (and thus, potential for a comeback), even though major shifts didn't actually materialize.

Scott & Lori were legitimately a strong team, and the others picked up on it enough to identify them as a threat. I'm not sure they could have done anything different. No reason to hang their heads, they ran the race well.
Logged
"I would define [culture] as the propensity to respect. The propensity to respect the other, the propensity to respect that which you do not know, the propensity to respect bread, earth, nature, history, and culture, and as a consequence of this, the propensity to respect the self, to dignity. - AB
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 