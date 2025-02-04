We return to coral catastrophe again as Scott is shocked how they could get this so messed up. Jon & Ana have all their coconuts and ready to stack. Nick & Mike and Mel & Erika leave the Detour in 6th and 7th.
Jack is looking for a surfboard while Brett notices nuances between the prints. Mark and Carson hanging out under the umbrella saying this is like their own little gay beach.
Alyssa & Josiah come in from behind in 3rd to the RB as Josiah does the task. Brett finds the decal and immediately brings it back to the sand.
ROUTE INFO: Run to the next Pit Stop, Taksu Art Stage. Last team to arrive WILL be eliminated.