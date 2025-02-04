We come back to Jonathan playing dead on the surfboard as Lori is hoping Scott can find the match as fast as possible. Jon is leaning up to find the logo while Scott is pushing noses down to figure it out.



Jonathan is taking breaks in between paddles and receives the clue. Jonathan pushes Ana away to set the surfboard back while Ana hugs Lori as they head off. Scott finishes the RB and are running right behind them. It's a foot race! Jon doesn't want Ana to push him to the brink of headache madness.



And... Jonathan & Ana are TEAM NUMBER EIGHT! Ana and Jon see they set their expectations too high and Jonathan is not envisioning this is how their race would be going.



Scott & Lori run in from behind and are the last team to arrive and have been eliminated. Scott starts to break down and hope their kids see they gave it their all and it's an adventure they will remember forever. They share a kiss before the end credits roll in and them enjoying the ocean views.



