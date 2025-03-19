« previous next »
Josiah says they have to get this right.

"Mike doesn't even fold his own clothes at home." - Nick. :funny: They will be struggling.

Han & Holden are still watching the demonstration. Alyssa & Josiah move on from the crane in 7th.

Han & Holden and Nick & Mike suggest working together to beat Bernie & Carrigain and Courtney & Jasmin. Not sure how I feel about this being back.

Nick & Mike are arguing while Courtney & Jasmin are now at the origami. "We still got a chance." - Jasmin.

For them helping each other, they sure know how to argue against themselves. :funny:
Bernie & Carrigain are struggling at the ninja spikes and are now switching!


Holden is now having a communication breakdown with Han and Bernie & Carrigain and Nick & Mike overhear their tension, seems like the Brooklynites are not working with them anymore. Haha. I love this task!

Commercials.
We come back to drama-gami as Bernie & Carrigain folding calmly and recalling their childhood. Courtney & Jasmin are calm and collected too while Han & Holden are bickering.

Alyssa & Josiah reach the mat and are TEAM NUMBER SEVEN!

Han & Holden see their paper is all crumpled while Courtney & Jasmin said it was supposed to open up like a boat. Bernie & Carrigain call for a check and are unapproved, it's inside-out.

Nick & Mike found Han & Holden's mistake while Courtney trips on the paper. :funny:
Nick & Mike are approved and leave in 8th.

Courtney wants a break and wants to not be frustrated. Han & Holden call for a check and are approved in 9th while Carrigain folds the paper over Bernie's head.

Nick & Mike arrive on the mat and are TEAM NUMBER EIGHT!
Bernie & Carrigain vs. Courtney & Jasmin at the origami making progress while Han & Holden are TEAM NUMBER NINE! Phil reiterates the Driver's Seat to them. Bernie & Carrigain finish the origami crane and leave in 10th. Courtney & Jasmin are not understanding where the wings are while Bernie & Carri are struggling to call for a taxi. They finally get one and the nurses are unapproved.

"In the hospital, somebody would be dead by now." - Courtney :funny:

Bernie & Carrigain arrive on the mat in tears after a hard day as TEAM NUMBER TEN!
Courtney & Jasmin finally get the crane up, still falling over, and head to the Pit Stop. They are the last team to arrive and have been eliminated for the race. Jasmin says the news was sad to hear, but are glad to have experienced the race together. Courtney can imagine the rest of her life with Jasmin. "Onto the next adventure." - Jasmin.

End credits and stay tuned for scenes from our next episode!
Next week on TAR!:

In the jungles of Bali, the first ever Driver's Seat gives one team the power to shake up the race. "Claws are out." / "I'm pissed" - Lori.
And that concludes our crazy, hectic Kyoto leg! I always love a dramatic episode where everyone has their moment and this was no exception. Please reply with your comments, critiques, discussions, and yearnings below. Bonus: here is an instructional gif to start to make your own paper crane to make your night/morning. Thanks everyone for joining and reading!
https://makeagif.com/gif/how-to-fold-orizuru-paper-crane-s1Zglz
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/19/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #58 on: March 19, 2025, 10:13:00 PM »
Aw, I really liked them.

Great job, Rachel.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/19/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:16:32 AM »
Just watched the ep after work and it was another solid solid leg, one thing seems off but we will get to that

Its nice to see bullet train take part as team's transportation to kyoto. Its been three legs but we have already had variety sets of transportation which i like. Kyoto is GORGEOUS btw.

The ARI is pretty cool and is something i will want to do there. The RB is fine. The overall task isnt as difficult as it thought. Having an experience in soccer/football, i would say this routine is basically what football players did as a warmup in a practice session, so to me having successfully playing 5 passes isnt really that difficult, even tho you dont have any prior experience (ofc having it def helps) since the learning curve isnt really too hard to follow and once you get the feel with the ball, it would be much easier to control the ball. It doesnt really need that kind of skill to pass through the RB

Speaking of the EP task, i do like the idea, having team to think the strategy to pick the first member rb (thus possibly count in rbtally) to the task. It just happened that the teams were spread a bit too wide in this leg so the risk factor they tried to achieve didnt play here. Were this task appeared in much more intenese rb task like what happened in leg 2, it would be much much better to see the risk factor accounting to their decision to go for EP.

The star of this leg is def the detoue. Such a classic TAR's detour. Ninja detour seemed really cool task to do it and faster, but it turned out to be almost impossible to complete. The origami one was no easy either.

I think my only main gripe for this leg is the leg having the same structure in the first two legs. Its just basically a RI > RB > DT across three legs. I wish there were more variety in the leg's structure, since it might become to predictable for both racers and audiences.

Overall, a nice leg, the leg structure kind of hurt a bit, but im enjoying a lot for this season, and cant wait to see how driver's seat would play and affect the game for the rest of the season

Score : 8/10
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/19/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:43:28 PM »
Liked the ARI. It was a fun way to reveal the clue, though I wish teams were left to figure out for themselves the need to immerse the paper in water.

If I were doing this Roadblock, I'm pretty sure I'd kick the ball either a mile into the air or way off to the side while desperately trying to save it. I'm glad nobody damaged anything at the temple with an errant kick. :funny:

Fling It definitely sounded like the more fun Detour side...
Knowing when to abandon ship can be an understated skill on the Race. I'm glad we got that confessional from Alyssa and Josiah about the shortcomings of being headstrong.

I'll hold judgement on the new twist until I actually see it in action- it could be kindling on the competitive fire, or it could be nothing.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/19/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:40:24 PM »
I've wanted Kyoto for a while, and this leg delivered. Probably the best of the three so far. Considering the frequency of the Shinkansen, there wasn't a massive transportation equalizer so teams had an advantage from the previous leg. The kemari Roadblock worked well with the Express Pass as it wasn't extremely difficult but it took out time from teams that attempted it. The main centerpiece was of course the Detour. While ninjas and origami are both stereotypical aspects of Japan, it's surprising that neither have been used before. The ninja side was presented as the more fun one, and on paper, the origami side should take longer with the constant running back and forth to the ongoing demonstration and waiting for one specific part. The fact that there was no margin for error with throwing made the ninja side harder. Very much a classic Detour choice. Also of note, it was nice to see both Japanese legs focus on more of country's traditional culture.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/19/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:49:03 PM »
I liked how excited Carson & Jack got over the Fling It side. To an anime-loving gamer, the chance to be a ninja in Japan sounds amazing on paper.

They made that Detour a little too difficult by having to land every shot. It reminded me of Season 25 in Malta when no one could get running up the greased pole.
