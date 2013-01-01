Just watched the ep after work and it was another solid solid leg, one thing seems off but we will get to that



Its nice to see bullet train take part as team's transportation to kyoto. Its been three legs but we have already had variety sets of transportation which i like. Kyoto is GORGEOUS btw.



The ARI is pretty cool and is something i will want to do there. The RB is fine. The overall task isnt as difficult as it thought. Having an experience in soccer/football, i would say this routine is basically what football players did as a warmup in a practice session, so to me having successfully playing 5 passes isnt really that difficult, even tho you dont have any prior experience (ofc having it def helps) since the learning curve isnt really too hard to follow and once you get the feel with the ball, it would be much easier to control the ball. It doesnt really need that kind of skill to pass through the RB



Speaking of the EP task, i do like the idea, having team to think the strategy to pick the first member rb (thus possibly count in rbtally) to the task. It just happened that the teams were spread a bit too wide in this leg so the risk factor they tried to achieve didnt play here. Were this task appeared in much more intenese rb task like what happened in leg 2, it would be much much better to see the risk factor accounting to their decision to go for EP.



The star of this leg is def the detoue. Such a classic TAR's detour. Ninja detour seemed really cool task to do it and faster, but it turned out to be almost impossible to complete. The origami one was no easy either.



I think my only main gripe for this leg is the leg having the same structure in the first two legs. Its just basically a RI > RB > DT across three legs. I wish there were more variety in the leg's structure, since it might become to predictable for both racers and audiences.



Overall, a nice leg, the leg structure kind of hurt a bit, but im enjoying a lot for this season, and cant wait to see how driver's seat would play and affect the game for the rest of the season



Score : 8/10