Josiah says they have to get this right."Mike doesn't even fold his own clothes at home." - Nick.They will be struggling.Han & Holden are still watching the demonstration. Alyssa & Josiah move on from the crane in 7th.Han & Holden and Nick & Mike suggest working together to beat Bernie & Carrigain and Courtney & Jasmin. Not sure how I feel about this being back.Nick & Mike are arguing while Courtney & Jasmin are now at the origami. "We still got a chance." - Jasmin.For them helping each other, they sure know how to argue against themselves.