« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/19/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME  (Read 447 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5489
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/19/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:44:35 PM »
Josiah says they have to get this right.

"Mike doesn't even fold his own clothes at home." - Nick. :funny: They will be struggling.

Han & Holden are still watching the demonstration. Alyssa & Josiah move on from the crane in 7th.

Han & Holden and Nick & Mike suggest working together to beat Bernie & Carrigain and Courtney & Jasmin. Not sure how I feel about this being back.

Nick & Mike are arguing while Courtney & Jasmin are now at the origami. "We still got a chance." - Jasmin.

For them helping each other, they sure know how to argue against themselves. :funny:
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5489
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/19/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:46:55 PM »
Bernie & Carrigain are struggling at the ninja spikes and are now switching!


Holden is now having a communication breakdown with Han and Bernie & Carrigain and Nick & Mike overhear their tension, seems like the Brooklynites are not working with them anymore. Haha. I love this task!

Commercials.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5489
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/19/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:52:52 PM »
We come back to drama-gami as Bernie & Carrigain folding calmly and recalling their childhood. Courtney & Jasmin are calm and collected too while Han & Holden are bickering.

Alyssa & Josiah reach the mat and are TEAM NUMBER SEVEN!

Han & Holden see their paper is all crumpled while Courtney & Jasmin said it was supposed to open up like a boat. Bernie & Carrigain call for a check and are unapproved, it's inside-out.

Nick & Mike found Han & Holden's mistake while Courtney trips on the paper. :funny:
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5489
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/19/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:53:52 PM »
Nick & Mike are approved and leave in 8th.

Courtney wants a break and wants to not be frustrated. Han & Holden call for a check and are approved in 9th while Carrigain folds the paper over Bernie's head.

Nick & Mike arrive on the mat and are TEAM NUMBER EIGHT!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5489
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/19/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:56:07 PM »
Bernie & Carrigain vs. Courtney & Jasmin at the origami making progress while Han & Holden are TEAM NUMBER NINE! Phil reiterates the Driver's Seat to them. Bernie & Carrigain finish the origami crane and leave in 10th. Courtney & Jasmin are not understanding where the wings are while Bernie & Carri are struggling to call for a taxi. They finally get one and the nurses are unapproved.

"In the hospital, somebody would be dead by now." - Courtney :funny:

Bernie & Carrigain arrive on the mat in tears after a hard day as TEAM NUMBER TEN!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5489
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/19/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:57:42 PM »
Courtney & Jasmin finally get the crane up, still falling over, and head to the Pit Stop. They are the last team to arrive and have been eliminated for the race. Jasmin says the news was sad to hear, but are glad to have experienced the race together. Courtney can imagine the rest of her life with Jasmin. "Onto the next adventure." - Jasmin.

End credits and stay tuned for scenes from our next episode!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5489
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/19/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:59:44 PM »
Next week on TAR!:

Show content
In the jungles of Bali, the first ever Driver's Seat gives one team the power to shake up the race. "Claws are out." / "I'm pissed" - Lori.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5489
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/19/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:04:10 PM »
And that concludes our crazy, hectic Kyoto leg! I always love a dramatic episode where everyone has their moment and this was no exception. Please reply with your comments, critiques, discussions, and yearnings below. Bonus: here is an instructional gif to start to make your own paper crane to make your night/morning. Thanks everyone for joining and reading!
https://makeagif.com/gif/how-to-fold-orizuru-paper-crane-s1Zglz
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4401
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 3/19/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:13:00 PM »
Aw, I really liked them.

Great job, Rachel.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 