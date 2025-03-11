Leg 8: Sofia.



Jonathan/Ana made a series of mistakes trying to get from Sofia University to the Museum of Socialist Art:

- Bus 1 does go to the Museum, but doesn't pass by Sofia University

- Instead, Jonathan/Ana jump onto Trolleybus 1, which goes a completely different route

- They jump on the trolleybus, which takes them further away from the Museum

- They're told to get off after three stops, and start wandering around for 1km/1200yd, back to where they started at the University

- They get directions standing at the entrance to St Kliment Ohridski Station, which has a direct metro service to the Museum

- However, they forego the metro and instead walk a further 240m/260yd to take Bus 280 (right back outside of Lake Ariana), which Carson/Jack and Han/Holden eventually take as well



Other trivia for the leg:

- It was a pretty long trek for Brett/Mark from Lake Ariana to the klek shop on foot: 2.5km/1.5mi if they don't make a wrong turn

- Lots of doubling back on this leg; teams paying attention might have an advantage on the way back

- There's a slight shortcut from the Central Military Club to the Pit Stop which would have teams coming in from behind Phil (280m/310yd instead of 430m/470yd), but only Erika/Melinda found it (kind of, they took a separate detour on the way to the Cathedral)