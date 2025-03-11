« previous next »
TAR 37 Maps

TAR 37 Maps
March 11, 2025, 11:42:38 AM
Leg 1: Hong Kong!

I think there might have been a cable car ride that was edited out after the Buddha. We see teams start the leg in blue taxis (that serve only Lantau Island where the Buddha is on), but miraculously switch to red cabs (and new drivers) on the way to the Central Ferry Piers.
In the shot where Jonathan/Ana ask their driver for his phone to look up ferry schedules, you see them in Tung Chung town, driving past the Silveri Hotel. That only makes sense if they took the cable car down from the Buddha, to the station around the corner from the Silveri.
The cable car usually starts at 10am, but the show could potentially have got special dispensation. Alternatively, they could have been directed to take a cab down to Tung Chung to switch cabs.

In other news:
  • Carson/Jack's taxi was going the right way (on the Tung Chung Eastern Interchange roundabout turning onto the North Lantau Highway) when they split from Jonathan/Ana, which presumably turned off onto Yi Tung Rd for some reason.
  • Melinda/Erika were headed the right way on foot from the Xiqu Centre to West Kowloon Art Park, but (i) there's a ton of construction in the area making navigation a pain; and (ii) it was so foggy that they couldn't see "the tallest building" (the ICC, tallest in Hong Kong and 13th in the world) - it was right in the shot but blocked by the rain clouds!
Re: TAR 37 Maps
March 11, 2025, 11:49:10 AM
Quote from: Neobie on March 11, 2025, 11:42:38 AM
Alternatively, they could have been directed to take a cab down to Tung Chung to switch cabs.

Per Scott & Lori, the latter happened.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1mFWpRDKoL3fc0DKFAo2RqbNfklcyfw4&entry=yt&ll=28.301494764328535%2C177.76483930000006&z=3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drv_i5hDwp4

Quote
Upon arrival in Hong Kong, travel by taxi to the Ngong Ping 360 cable car station in Tung Chung. Then ride the cable car to Tian Tan Buddha. The cable car opens at 7am. You should use Red Urban or Blue Lantau taxis for travel in Hong Kong. When you arrive at cable car station, settle up with your taxi and release your taxi. There will be.a short safety briefing before boarding cable car, first come, first served. Cable car operation is weather dependent.

Quote
Due to inclement weather the Cable Car is closed. Travel by Blue Lantau Taxi company to the Tian Tan Buddha. When you arrive, hold onto your taxi. Only Blue Lantau Taxis will take you to the Buddha.

Quote
Take your Blue Lantau taxi to Ngong Ping 360 Cable Car station in Tung Chung.
Re: TAR 37 Maps
March 12, 2025, 11:35:06 AM
Thanks Xoruz! I'll update the maps when we have the Pit Start location as well.

Looks like the teams were interviewed on top of the Wan Chai Ferry Pier on Hong Kong Island, which is strangely not near the Pit Stop, the Pit Stop hotel in Tsimshatsui, or any other location on this leg at all. I wonder why they brought the teams there?

[Photo credit: Brett Kwong]
Re: TAR 37 Maps
March 16, 2025, 11:06:13 AM
The more interesting stuff happened at the start of the leg in Hong Kong (see updated maps above), once it got to Osaka things were pretty straight-forward.

Teams were released at the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, on an overhead bridge that also served as the Pit Stop for TAR Norge 1.

Skywards Travel actually has six branches in Hong Kong, but the first one that pops up on Google Maps is the one in Tsuen Wan (not Sheung Wan as subtitled on the show). It's only 15min in the wrong direction, but added with the time searching in the wrong place, it's enough to put you into last place. Courtney/Jasmin were at the Cable TV Tower in Tsuen Wan; not only were they looking for the wrong Skywards Travel, they were in the wrong spot in the neighbourhood (about 2km away)!
Re: TAR 37 Maps
Today at 12:04:55 AM
Leg 3: Kyoto. Teams were released on the south side of Osaka Castle Park; maps in the previous post have been updated.
The bullet train teams took was just a tiny hop - the journey takes just 14min!
