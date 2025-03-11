The more interesting stuff happened at the start of the leg in Hong Kong (see updated maps above), once it got to Osaka things were pretty straight-forward.



Teams were released at the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, on an overhead bridge that also served as the Pit Stop for TAR Norge 1.



Skywards Travel actually has six branches in Hong Kong, but the first one that pops up on Google Maps is the one in Tsuen Wan (not Sheung Wan as subtitled on the show). It's only 15min in the wrong direction, but added with the time searching in the wrong place, it's enough to put you into last place. Courtney/Jasmin were at the Cable TV Tower in Tsuen Wan; not only were they looking for the wrong Skywards Travel, they were in the wrong spot in the neighbourhood (about 2km away)!