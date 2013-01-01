Carson/Jack's taxi was going the right way (on the Tung Chung Eastern Interchange roundabout turning onto the North Lantau Highway) when they split from Jonathan/Ana, which presumably turned off onto Yi Tung Rd for some reason.

Melinda/Erika were headed the right way on foot from the Xiqu Centre to West Kowloon Art Park, but (i) there's a ton of construction in the area making navigation a pain; and (ii) it was so foggy that they couldn't see "the tallest building" (the ICC, tallest in Hong Kong and 13th in the world) - it was right in the shot but blocked by the rain clouds!

Leg 1: Hong Kong!I think there might have been a cable car ride that was edited out after the Buddha. We see teams start the leg in blue taxis (that serve only Lantau Island where the Buddha is on), but miraculously switch to red cabs (and new drivers) on the way to the Central Ferry Piers.In the shot where Jonathan/Ana ask their driver for his phone to look up ferry schedules, you see them in Tung Chung town, driving past the Silveri Hotel. That only makes sense if they took the cable car down from the Buddha, to the station around the corner from the Silveri.The cable car usually starts at 10am, but the show could potentially have got special dispensation. Alternatively, they could have been directed to take a cab down to Tung Chung to switch cabs.In other news: