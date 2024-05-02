Pos Team Time Delta 1. Alyssa & Josiah 07:34 2. Brett & Mark 08:10 +0:36 3. Jonathan & Ana 08:33 +0:59 4. Han & Holden 09:47 +2:13 5. Melinda & Erika 10:06 +2:32 6. Carson & Jack 11:15 +3:41



* There is a demonstration of how to walk on hot coals.

* Both of you must walk the entire length of hot coals, one at the time.

* If one or both fail. You may try again. However you must go to the end of any line that may have formed.

* The two minute rule applies to this event.

* There is a short safety briefing. Listen carefully to all instructions.



1(+0) Brett & Mark* (4-5) On his 1st attempt, and before any other team has arrived 2(+0) Alyssa & Josiah* (4-5) On his 3rd attempt 3(+0) Jonathan & Ana* (4-5) On her 3rd attempt 4(+0) Carson & Jack* (3-5) On his 2nd attempt 5(+0) Han* & Holden (4-5) On his 2nd attempt 6(+0) Melinda* & Erika (4-5) On her 1st attempt

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 37, Episode 8, "We are letting race brain win"Film date: probably 2024-05-04The last leg ended in the village of Elin Pelin, Bulgaria. This is also where teams are released for this leg of the race in the following order:The first clue envelope contains two clues. One route info and a separate Express pass clue.The route info tells teams to drive to Lake Ariana in Sofia to find their next clue.To win the express pass teams must make their way to Fabrica 126 in Sofia where they must perform a task. The clue explicitly says that there is only one express pass but multiple teams can attempt to win it. Alyssa & Josiah go for the express pass and all other teams assume they did and as they have a sizable lead there is no point for the others to even try going for it. And looking at the episode this seems to be the correct conclusion. Unless Alyssa & Josiah get lost on the way there, and their navigation has been spot on so far, there is no way anybody else can get it before them.Jonathan is pissed and comments that if their car hadn't been stuck in a ditch for an hour in the last leg they might have had a chance to go for this Express pass.At the express pass location teams are greeted with a number of fires and a sign:I find the mention of the two minute rule intriguing. I assume this means that once you get to the front of the line you have two minutes to start doing the actual task before you have to go to the end of the line.Alyssa gets excited when she sees the sign while Josiah is less enthusiastic as he does not like hot things. The actual hot coal walking takes place inside the building. The difficulty with this task is purely mental. As long as you keep walking you will not get seriously hurt."It hurt, it was a lot longer than I though it was gonna be.", Alyssa"[]I'm on the beach. I'm on the beach[/i]", JosiahIn the end Alyssa & Josiah do not hesitate so they get the Express pass, which turns out to be valid through leg 10. This whole Express pass detour probably cost them about 40 minutes."I'm gonna do way better at directions today", Erika"Spirits were high but delusional", Jack as they know they are more than an hour behind the team in front of them"You're not on my map anymore", Erika realize they are lostTeams arrive to lake Irina (25km) in the following order:1(+1) Brett & Mark2(-1) Alyssa & Josiah3(+0) Jonathan & Ana4(+0) Han & Holden5(+0) Melinda & Erika6(+0) Carson & JackHere teams must retrieve a golden cross thrown into a lake by a priest. This is normally a part of the Jordan Day festival. The task is simple, the depth is less then a meter and teams see where the priest throws the cross. The only snag is that the water is cold. There is a bunch of worshipers standing in a circle in the water and there is music (drums and bagpipes) and generally a boisterous atmosphere.None of the teams eve see each other here so they complete the task in the same order they got here.Route info: Make your way to the neighborhood of Russian Monument Square and open the doors of the marked Klek shop to receive your next clue.The Klek shop is located in the basement of the building next to Boulevard "General Mihail D. Skobelev" 75. The shop is more like a kiosk so you do not enter it. But to find it you must open the doors which look more like a utility box. The doors are marked with a small sticker but there is also some red and yellow graffiti which reads AR37 (masked among some other unrelated tags).The clue also says that teams can not take a taxi for the rest of the leg, they must travel on foot or by public transport. Brett & Mark decide to go on foot to the next location as they do not know which bus to take."You must travel by taxi for the rest of the leg", Erika misses a crucial NOT when reading the additional infoSo all teams either travel by foot or public transport to the Klek shop, apart from Melinda & Erika who take a taxi. We can assume that they will get a time penalty at the end and we can also feel fairly certain that this will doom them."Maybe somebody else will make a bigger mistake than us?", Erika, refers to their navigation and does not even realize they just made an even bigger mistake by taking a taxiCarson & Jack jump onto a bus, and there they randomly run into the wood-chopping judge form last leg. They ask him what a Klek shop is and he does his best to explain, but he does not speak that much English.The Klek shop is surprisingly hard to find for most teams. Alyssa seems to be the only one spotting the graffiti. The other teams eventually spot the small race flag sticker. When Melinda & Erika run around looking for it we can see an open Klek shop next to number 77 but they do not make the connection.Teams find the shop (2.5km) in the following order:1(+0) Brett & Mark2(+0) Alyssa & Josiah3(+0) Jonathan & Ana4(+0) Han & Holden5(+0) Melinda & Erika6(+0) Carson & JackRoute info: Make your way to Sofia University's St. Kliment Ohridski Central LibraryThis library is actually very close to lake Ariana so teams are making their way back.Teams reach the library (2.5km) in the following order:1(+0) Brett & Mark2(+0) Alyssa & Josiah, just as #1 are leaving3(+0) Jonathan & Ana4(+0) Han & Holden5(+0) Melinda & Erika6(+0) Carson & JackRoute info: Use a cypher to translate a passage from Cyrillic to EnglishThe Cypher is a round metal disc where one part holds the Cyrillic letters and this can be rotated. There is also a book open on a page with some text in Cyrillic on it. The trick is to turn the disc over and on the back there is a window where you can read English letters. To make this translation work the message must have been written in English but with Cyrillic letters.Mark seems to be fairly quick to look at the back and there he spots the English characters. Alyssa & Josiah starts looking for a book which can help them, the problem with that plan is that they are in a library so there are lots of books around. Alyssa & Josiah struggle with this task. They are still there when Jonathan & Ana arrives. Jonathan seems to quickly find the back of the Cypher and then they are careful to not let Alyssa & Josiah see them turn their Cypher over. Once Jonathan & Ana have received their next clue they tell Alyssa & Josiah to flip it over. They see this as an investment and hope that Josiah & Alyssa might help them in the future.Han & Holden are stumped. While they look dejectedly at their Cypher Melinda & Erika arrive, both teams decide to work together. But that does not really help because none of them have any idea.When Carson & Jack arrive to the library Han & Holden and Melinda & Erika are still there and having no clue as to how to do the task. They boys are very happy to have caught up and the others are not.It seems as if Jack fairly quickly looks at the back of the Cypher. Then they do their best to solve the puzzle without the other two teams seeing what they are doing. But Han is observant and see what they are doing. Then Melinda & Erika leave the room to try their solution, TZKONTZKOMMOTNKMMTZKO, which gets rejected. While Melinda & Erika are out Han & Holden turn to Carson & Jack and offer to work together. Once Han & Holden get approved the decide to wait for Carson & Jack to get it before they tell Melinda & Erika to turn their Cypher over. Carson & Jack are not impressed by their decision to tell Melinda & Erika as it is always good to have a buffer.The translation is "In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and God was the Word". Teams get this in the following order:1(+0) Brett & Mark2(+1) Jonathan & Ana3(-1) Alyssa & Josiah4(+0) Han & Holden5(+1) Carson & Jack6(-1) Melinda & ErikaRoute info: Make your way to the museum of Socialist Art and search for the sculpture garden for your next clue.Han & Holden work together with Carson & Jack to find the museum but they have trouble locating it. Eventually the boys stop to ask for directions but Han & Holden keep running."We're letting race brain win", Holden gets the quoteTeams arrive to the museum (4.4km) in the following order:1(+0) Brett & Mark2(+1) Alyssa & Josiah3(-1) Jonathan & Ana4(+1) Carson & Jack5(-1) Han & Holden6(+0) Melinda & ErikaRoute info: Make your way to the Central Military Club to find your next clue.Looking at a map it seems teams are very much just traveling back and forth between two areas. To get to the Central Military club teams can ride the metro back to the stop next to the library.Teams arrive to the clue box at the Central Military Club (4.6) in the following order:1(+0) Brett & Mark2(+0) Alyssa & Josiah3(+0) Jonathan & Ana4(+0) Carson & Jack5(+0) Han & Holden6(+0) Melinda & ErikaRoad block: Who wants to step back in time?In this road block contestants will learn to dance an old Bulgarian dance called to Horo. They will learn what Phil calls a complicated routine which they then have to perform together with a group of dancers. Before they can learn the dance they have to get into costume.Mark feels confident going into this as he feel that this task plays at their strength. And he is right to be confident as he aces the dance.Carson thinks the task is going to be military history so they select Jack to do it.The last three teams are all at this task together.Teams leave this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):The next clue tells teams that they will find the pit stop by the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.The edit makes it look like it was a close race between Melinda & Erika and Han & Holden. And perhaps it was, they probably arrived from different directions so we do not see both teams in the same shot. But we hear Erika saying that she see Han & Holden. We do not know if she see them running to the mat, on the mat or walking away from the mat. All of this could be very exciting if we did not remember that Melinda & Erika has taken a taxi when they were supposed to walk so they must have a substantial penalty waiting for them.Teams reach Phil and the mat (300m) in the following order:1(+0) Brett & Mark, win $15,0002(+0) Alyssa & Josiah3(+0) Jonathan & Ana, just after #24(+0) Carson & Jack5(+0) Han & Holden6(+0) Melinda & Erika, are eliminatedAt the mat Phil tells Melinda & Erika that they misread the clue and he has them reread the relevant note. As it turned out their mistake did not matter as they arrived last, but in interviews after the race we heard that they would have received a 30 minute penalty for each taxi trip they took. As they took four trips that would have meant a 2h penalty."We've loved it. Thank you. It's a gift.", Melinda to Phil