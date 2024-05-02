Pos Team Time Delta 1. Carson & Jack 12:34 2. Han & Holden 13:16 +0:42 3. Alyssa & Josiah 13:19 +0:45 4. Brett & Mark 13:27 +0:53 5. Jonathan & Ana 13:35 +1:01 6. Melinda & Erika 13:36 +1:02 7. Nick & Mike 13:37 +1:03



EK2553 DBX-IST 16:23 - 19:39 (scheduled 15:50 - 19:09)

TK1027 IST-SOF 07:40 - 08:29 (scheduled 07:15 - 08:30)

1(+0) Alyssa* & Josiah (4-4) 2(+0) Brett & Mark* (4-4) 3(+0) Jonathan & Ana* (4-4) 4(+0) Han & Holden* (3-5) 5(+0) Melinda* & Erika (3-5) 6(+0) Carson* & Jack (3-4)

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 37, Episode 7, "Be one with the hay"Film date: 2024-05-02 - 2024-05-03The last pit stop was by the museum of the future in Dubai. For this leg teams are release from the same spot in the following order:The first clue tells teams to fly to Sofia, Bulgaria. It also tells them that they will be self-driving in this leg."Oh crap, we're driving", ErikaTeams go directly to the airport and we do not see any of them getting tickets and all of them are on the same flights. So I assume that production provided the tickets for this trip. Teams probably flew:Once teams arrive in Sofia they are, as is standard operating procedures nowadays, released together and they run out of the airport and into the garage to find their cars.Route info: Drive to the village square of Negushevo to find your next clue.The clue also includes a large scale map of Bulgaria.The cars do have manual transmission but teams are not shown struggling with that. The only thing we see them struggling with is how to put it in reverse. There is a bit of gridlock as they try to exit the parking structure. Han & Holden are blocking the exit and need to reverse to get onto the ramp, Mark comes to the rescue."If I tell you what to do will you let us out first?", Mark"Alyssa's great at navigation, and this is what we practiced, so we're hoping that it pays off.", Josiah"I am not of a generation that has ever used a map. Give me a phone and I can get you anywhere.", ErikaCarson & Jack get seriously lost on the way here. At one point they are shown asking for directions at a hotel outside Ihtiman which is 65km away from where they need to be. They are not happy about being this lost but realize that they are probably getting eliminated."So we're, I think, hours behind", JackTeams find the clue in Negushevo (34km) in the following order:1. Jonathan & Ana2. Alyssa & Josiah, just after #13. Brett & Mark, as the first two teams are leaving4. Han & Holden5. Melinda & Erika6. Nick & Mike7. Carson & Jack, about 3 hours behindHere teams must must load two crates of apples into a cart and transport this wile carrying a third crate along a marked path to a nearby garden where they must leave them as an offering to the Kukeri. The scene at the destination is wild. There is music a lot of people in very hairy costumes dancing and generally creating a very big ruckus.This task is fairly straight forward so teams complete this task in the same order they arrived. The next clue tells teams to drive themselves to the Osoitsa village library where they will find their next clue.On the way here Carson & Jack talk about how they feel less bad for getting eliminated in such beautiful surroundings.Teams arrive to the library (8km) in the following order:1(+0) Jonathan & Ana2(+0) Alyssa & Josiah, as #1 are leaving3(+0) Brett & Mark4(+1) Melinda & Erika5(-1) Han & Holden6(+0) Nick & Mike7(+0) Carson & JackThe previous clue only said that they will find their next clue in the library and did not specify more exactly how or where. It turns out that the clues are wedged between some of the books, but they do stick out a little so they are fairly easy to find.Detour: Haystack or Woodstack?In haystack teams must search through 3 haystacks for a martenitza, a small red and white yarn bracelet. Each team get their own set of three haystacks and it is hidden in one of them.In woodstack teams must use a wheelbarrow and a backpack to transport 200kg (~440lb) of wood to a home in the neighborhood.The actual detours take place in the village of Sarantsi (7km) and teams arrive here in the following order:1(+0) Jonathan & Ana2(+1) Brett & Mark3(-1) Alyssa & Josiah4(+1) Han & Holden5(-1) Melinda & Erika6(+0) Nick & Mike7(+0) Carson & JackProduction is providing teams with gloves for these tasks.One thing which adds drama here is that the wood the pick up point is next to the field where they haystacks are so teams can see each other.Jonathan misses the sign for the designated parking and parks in a ditch around the corner instead, this will soon come back to haunt them. Then he is frustrated that Ana chose the haystack detour.Brett & Mark have no idea how much 200kg of wood is."200 kilos of wood, whatever that is. A hundred pounds?", BrettTeams doing the wood detour soon realize that 200kg of wood is heavy. Meanwhile most teams doing the hay side realize that they have to be careful so that they do not miss the bracelet as they deconstruct the haystacks.On their first trip Nick & Mike bring 98.5kg and on the next they bring 100.5 so after two trips they are 1kg short. They do not know it yet but this single piece of wood will turn out to have drastic consequences as it allows Melinda & Erika to pass them.Teams complete the detour in the following order:1(+1) Alyssa & Josiah, haystack2(-1) Jonathan & Ana, haystack, as Brett & Mark are loading up for their second trip3(-1) Brett & Mark, wood in two trips4(+1) Melinda & Erika, haystack----- Nick & Mike, wood in three trips, about 20 seconds after #4----- Han & Holden, wood in three trips5(-1) Han & Holden, haystack6(+1) Carson & Jack, started haystack but quickly switched to wood which they did in three trips-DNF- Nick & Mike, got eliminated after spending about 6 hours trying to find the bracelet in the hayThe next clue tells teams to make their way on foot to the church in the village or Sarantsi where they will find their next clue. It also tells teams that there is a double U-Turn ahead.Teams reach the U-turn board at the church in the following order:1(+0) Alyssa & Josiah2(+0) Jonathan & Ana3(+0) Brett & Mark4(+0) Melinda & Erika, U-Turn Nick & Mike5(+0) Nick & Mike, U-Turn Han & Holden6(+0) Han & Holden7(+0) Carson & JackMelinda & Erika feel that they do not have any choice as they think Nick & Mike were the only team behind them. So they are shocked when, after the U-turn, they open the box and there are four clues in there. They are also so stressed that they do the U-Turn wrong, they put their own portrait in the big box and Nick and Mike in the small one. It seems as if nobody cares about this and Nick & Mike follow their lead and do the same mistake. After the U-Turn Melinda & Erika feel really bad.On their way back from the U-turn board Nick & Mike meet Han & Holden and tell them that they had to U-Turn them. In the end it seems as if none of the U-Turned teams hold any grudge against the team which U-Turned them."I think we have better attention to detail than them", Holden when they get to Hay just after Nick & Mike"Be one with the hay", Holden gets the titleWe soon see that Nick & Mike go through their haystacks much faster than Han & Holden. But this means that they are not looking carefully so by the time they have torn down all three haystacks they still have not found their bracelet. They have no choice but start searching the hay on the ground again.Carson & Jack are shocked when there is still one car here when they turn up. Nick & Mike are discussing if they should give up when they Carson & Jack arrive. This energizes them and they go back to searching the hay. Carson & Jack start searching their hay stacks but quickly realize that they do not want to end up like Nick & Mike so they switch to the wood."We saw our futures in Mick & Mike", CarsonNick & Mike are completely exhausted after having searched for hours out in the sun so they are not able to search very quickly."If you don't laugh, you'll cry.", MikeTo make matters worse the cameraperson has found the bracelet and sometimes makes sure it is in the frame.Once Carson & Jack learn about the U-turn they are convinced that they will be on the board so they are floored when they're not.Route info: Drive yourself to the village Belopoptsi and go to Snezha's Farm to find your next clue.This is where Jonathan & Ana realize that their car is seriously stuck. Brett & Mark arrive after having done their detour and they stay and help for a couple of minutes before they leave."Hey, you guys, just go", Jonathan to Brett & Mark as they have helped a bitAlso while this is going on Han & Holden, Melinda & Erika and eventually Nick & Mike arrive (but they do not stop to help). Some locals come by and try to help by putting branches under the wheels."It seemed like they knew what they were doing, so I was hopeful that maybe that would work. But it didn't", JonathanEventually a local arrive with his car and tows them back up on the road. All in all it took about an hour from when they arrived to the detour until they could drive out of there.Teams arrive to the clue box at Snezha's Farm (15km) in the following order:1(+0) Alyssa & Josiah2(+1) Brett & Mark3(-1) Jonathan & Ana4(+2) Han & Holden5(-1) Melinda & Erika, got lost6(+0) Carson & JackBy the time teams get here they are pretty spread out, in fact none of the teams see any others for the rest of this leg.Road block: Who's ready to fill her up?In this road block contestants must milk a sheep. Once they go to the judge with half a liter of milk they will be given a bowl of Bulgarian Yogurt and once they have eaten this, no problem as it is good, they will be given their next clue.Teams will be shown how to milk the sheep and there is a local holding the sheep for them.Next to the judge sits Nevenka who is 102 years old and comments on some of the racers (in Bulgarian)."Oh, this time it's going to be a lot", Nevenka when Ana comes"I'm in Bulgaria milking a sheep on a farm", Alyssa reflects on the absurdity of the situation"My desire is to pass away from this life without ever having to touch an udder.", MarkMarks fails in this desire as he has to milk the sheep. But to his credit he does not delay but instead gets at it immediately."Good boy or girl", Mark seems to lack some base biology knowledgeMark also hopes to get done early so when he goes to check his milk the first time he has only gathered about 2dl.Teams leaves this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):The next clue tells teams to make their way to the pit stop in the village of Elin Pelin.Teams reach Phil at the mat (17km) in the following order:1(+0) Alyssa & Josiah, win Expedia points for a trip to Marrakesh, Morocco2(+0) Brett & Mark3(+0) Jonathan & Ana4(+0) Han & Holden5(+0) Melinda & Erika6(+0) Carson & Jack"We have become better men because of The Amazing Race", Mike