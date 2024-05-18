« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Re: Racing reports TAR 37, episode #2 is on page 1  (Read 290 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline maf

  • RFF TAR Chronicler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 739
Re: Racing reports TAR 37, episode #2 is on page 1
« on: March 09, 2025, 03:55:45 PM »
Here you will find the racing reports from season 37 of the US race.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:48:12 AM by maf »
Logged

Offline maf

  • RFF TAR Chronicler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 739
Racing reports TAR 37, episode #1
« Reply #1 on: March 09, 2025, 04:01:15 PM »
Racing report
Amazing Race Season 37, Episode 1, "Double the stakes, double the eliminations"
Film date: 2024-05-18 - 2024-05-20

We are all very happy that the race is back. The first episode starts with a montage of Phil hyping the season. Then we get transported to the starting line at the Academy museum of motion pictures in Los Angeles.

The teams are:
  • Bernie & Carrigain - friends
  • Brett & Mark - married Vegas performers
  • Han & Holden - siblings
  • Nick & Mike - brothers, have been applying for 7 years
  • Carson & Jack - best friends/gamers and Dungeon & Dragons streamers
  • Pops & Jeff - father/son lumberjacks
  • Scott & Lori - married parents of eight
  • Jonathan & Ana - married
  • Courtney & Jasmin - dating nurses
  • Melinda & Erika - mother/daughter
  • Ernest & Bridget - father/daughter
  • Alyssa & Josiah - married nurses
  • Jackye & Lauren - sisters
  • Mark & Larry - retired firefighters

Phil tells them that during the first leg they will encounter the first ever Fork in the Road, and that there will be two eliminations. And then they are off. They have to run down the stairs to find their bags with the first clue on top of them at the entrance.

This clue tells them to fly to Hong Kong. When they land they must race to the Tian Tan Buddha to find their next clue. There are cars parked around the corner which they can use to drive themselves to the airport (15km).

There are two flights to Hong Kong an hour apart. Both are operated by Cathay Pacific so it is the same check-in line.

The first flight is:
  CX883  LAX-HKG  23:33 - 05:30 (+2) (scheduled 23:30-05:45+2)
This carries:
  Jonathan & Ana
  Carson & Jack
  Melinda & Erika
  Courtney & Jasmin

The second flight is:
  CX881 LAX-HKG  00:16 - 06:17 (+1) (scheduled 00:30-06:45+1)
This carries:
  Han & Holden
  Ernest & Bridget
  Brett & Mark
  Nick & Mike
  Scott & Lori
  Bernie & Carrigain
  Alyssa & Josiah
  Jackye & Lauren
  Mark & Larry
  Pops & Jeff

We get signs on the screen that the first flight arrived late at 06:03 but given the different clocks shown I would guess it was rather 07:03 which seems as a reasonable time for them to exist customs after having landed at 05:30. The same sign says that the second flight landed at 06:34 (I assume they mean 07:34) so those teams are about 30 minutes behind.

Teams get out of the airport and into taxis for the trip to the Tian Tan Buddha (28km). Once at the Buddha they must ascend the stairs towards the Buddha. The clue box is located approximately 2/3 of the way up (~200 steps). Teams reach it in the following order:
  1. Carson & Jack
  2. Jonathan & Ana
  3. Melinda & Erika
  4. Courtney & Jasmin
  5. Brett & Mark
  6. Bernie & Carrigain
  7. Alyssa & Josiah
  8. Scott & Lori
  9. Han & Holden
 10. Nick & Mike
 11. Ernest & Bridget
 12. Pops & Jeff
 13. Mark & Larry
 14. Jackye & Lauren

Route info: Take the Sun ferry to Cheung Chau island and search for your next clue along the promenade.

On their way to the ferry Jonathan & Ana borrow their driver's phone and see that there is a ferry which leaves in 28 minutes at 09:00 and the next one leaves at 09:45. Their driver says it may take 25 minutes to get to the ferry terminal from where they currently are o they hope they will make it.

Jackye had a nasty accident in some stairs earlier in her life so she is a bit nervous and subsequently they are falling behind at the Buddha statue.
 "My sister doesn't do well with stairs", Lauren,

Ferry #1 departs at 09:00 and carries:
 Jonathan & Ana (they bought their tickets at 08:58)

Ferry #2 departs at 09:45 and it carries:
  Carson & Jack (arrived to the terminal at 09:04)
  Melinda & Erika
  Courtney & Jasmin
  Han & Holden
  Ernest & Bridget
  Brett & Mark
  Nick & Mike
  Scott & Lori
  Bernie & Carrigain
  Alyssa & Josiah
  Mark & Larry
  Pops & Jeff

Ferry #3 departs at 10:15 and it carries:
  Jackye & Lauren (missed #2 with a couple of minutes)

While on the ferry we get a short segment where Jonathan & Ana talk about how they have had ups and downs in their relationship, but found common ground over the race.

The teams from the second flight are very happy that they catch up to most of the teams from the first flight at the ferry.

Jonathan & Ana are very happy they made the first ferry which left 45 minutes before the next. But it turns out they are on a regular ferry and the 09:45 is a fast ferry which is 20 minutes faster. So their lead when they arrive is only 25 minutes. But poor Jackye & Lauren arrive 50 minutes after ferry #2.

Nobody seems to have any issues finding the next clue box which is just beyond the ferry terminal.

Road block: Who's ready for some ups and downs?

In this road block contestants must climb up a bamboo tower and grab their next clue at the top. The task takes place at the Pak Tai temple football court which is about 400m away. There are 8 safety lines available and as usual the principle of first come first served is applied.

This task is made harder by the fact that it has started to rain so the bamboo is getting slippery.

 "I do this for a living", Brett, who subsequently flies up the bamboo tower
 
Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
1.Jonathan & Ana*    (0-1)Left before the other teams arrived
2.Brett* & Mark      (1-0)
3.Bernie* & Carrigain(1-0)
4.Alyssa & Josiah*   (0-1)
5.Han* & Holden      (1-0)
6.Scott & Lori*      (0-1)
7.Carson* & Jack     (1-0)
8.Nick & Mike*       (0-1)
9.Ernest & Bridget*  (0-1)
10.Melinda & Erika*   (0-1)
11.Courtney & Jasmin* (0-1)
12.Pops* & Jeff       (1-0)Seems to only use his arms to climb up the tower
13.Mark* & Larry      (1-0)
14.Jackye & Lauren*   (0-1)

Route info: Travel to Lok Kwan street park to find your next clue. Warning, Fork in the Road ahead!

Teams must start by taking the ferry back to central Hong Kong. Jonathan & Ana get to the ferry terminal at 10:12 and find out that the next ferry leaves at 10:45. From this we can conclude that it took them under 20 minutes to find the clue box and perform the road block. And when they realize they have to wait they go away to get information about their next destination.

All teams but Jackye & Lauren make the 10:45 fast ferry. As Jackye & Lauren got to the island around 11:10 I do not think they made the 11:15 ferry back and we see that they are on a regular ferry so they can not be on the 11:45 fast ferry. Therefore they are probably on the 12:15 ferry which means that they will land in central Hong Kong almost 2 hours behind the other teams.

Back in central Hong Kong teams jump into taxis and make their way to the Lok Kwan street park (8km). The only ones struggling here are Courtney & Jasmin. It seems they say the name of the park instead of showing the driver the additional information where the name is written out in Chinese letters. Once they realize that they need to show this to the driver they get a taxi.

In the park teams encounter the Fork in the Road. Basically they have to choose which path to follow (dance or sing). The paths will be separate until the Pit Stop and the first team on each path will win a price while the last team on each path will be eliminated.

Teams reach the fork in the following order:
  1. Nick & Mike, select dance
  2. Carson & Jack, select dance
  3. Alyssa & Josiah, select sing
  4. Ernest & Bridget, select dance
  5. Bernie & Carrigain, select dance
  6. Han & Holden, select sing
  7. Mark & Larry, select dance
  8. Jonathan & Ana, select sing
  9. Brett & Mark, select dance
 10. Melinda & Erika, select sing
 11. Pops & Jeff, select sing
 12. Scott & Lori, select sing
 13. Courtney & Jasmin, select dance
 14. Jackye & Lauren, select sing

 "The Fork in the Road changed everything. Double the stakes, double the eliminations.", Mike gets the title

In dance teams must learn the steps of an ancient lion dance. Then properly perform the dance to earn their next clue. This takes place at Jao Tsung-I Academy (5km). The judges here are fairly strict, it is not enough to do the right moves. They need to have the correct timing and be in sync with each other.

In sing teams will have to perform a short sequence of Cantonese opera. They must sing, in Cantonese, and perform correctly. this takes place at the Tea House Theater (5km). Teams will first be made up and they also have to dress up before they start learning the play. The text they have to sing is:
  MALE: DUEN GOR CHUNG
FEMALE: SING YIN SAAN,
        DUNG TING CHI HAU
        WU GWONG GAAM
  MALE: TIU SOI JUU NAAAN

These lyrics are also shown to the contestants at the performance stage so it is perhaps not surprising that it is the performing part which is the hardest.

Ana wanted to dance as she is a dancer but they see that five teams have already chosen that side and only 2 are doing sing. As they know they can not be last on either side they select sing where they are not as much behind.

When Courtney & Jasmin arrive to the board there is one spot left on each side. They look at the other teams and what they have chosen and try to figure out which side contains the most teams they can beat.

On both sides the judges will actually say what the teams did wrong, which helps a lot.

Teams complete the dancing in the following order:
 1(+1) Carson & Jack, on their 3rd attempt
 2(+4) Brett & Mark, on their 3rd attempt
 3(+1) Bernie & Carrigain
 4(-1) Ernest & Bridget
 5(-4) Nick & Mike, on their 7th attempt
 6(+1) Courtney & Jasmin, on their 2nd attempt
 7(-2) Mark & Larry, on their 4th attempt

Teams complete the sing in the following order:
 1(+0) Alyssa & Josiah, on their 4th attempt
 2(+1) Jonathan & Ana, on their 3rd attempt
 3(+2) Pops & Jeff, on their 2 attempt
 4(-2) Han & Holden
 5(+1) Scott & Lori, on their 6th attempt
 6(-2) Melinda & Erika, on their 5th attempt
 7(+0) Jackye & Lauren, after a lot of attempts

The next clue tells teams to make their way to the pit stop on the West Kowloon cultural district art park terrace. Here they will find two mats, one with a pair of lion dancers as greeters and one with an opera singer. Teams are also told to keep part of their costume, pants from the dance and the headdress from the opera, so it is easy to see which mat they are supposed to go to.

Everybody jumps into a taxi except Melinda & Erika who ask a local and he shows them which way to go. It is actually rather close so this is not as bad an idea as it seems.

Teams reach the pit stops in the following order:
DanceSingTeam
1(+0)Carson & Jack     Win $3,000
2(+0)Brett & Mark     
3(+1)Ernest & Bridget 
4(-1)Bernie & Carrigain
1(+0)Alyssa & Josiah   Win $3,000
5(+0)Nick & Mike       
6(+0)Courtney & Jasmin
7(+0)Mark & Larry      Are eliminated
2(+0)Jonathan & Ana   
3(+2)Scott & Lori     
4(-1)Pops & Jeff       
5(-1)Han & Holden     
6(+0)Melinda & Erika   Arrive just as the previous teams step off the mat
7(+0)Jackye & Lauren   Are eliminated

An observation here is that with two mats active Phil can be a bit rushed. And we see that as Nick & Mike arrive to the dance mat Phil is actually busy talking to Alyssa & Josiah on the singing mat.

 "It has been an absolute honor to be here", Lauren
Logged

Offline maf

  • RFF TAR Chronicler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 739
Re: Racing reports TAR 37, episode #2
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:47:50 AM »
Racing report
Amazing Race Season 37, Episode 2, "Very Strong Warrior Energy
Film date: 2024-05-21 - 2024-05-22

The last episode ended on the West Kowloon cultural district art park terrace in Hong Kong. Teams are released from a pedestrian bridge above The Avenue Of Stairs in the following order:

PosTeamTimeDelta
1.Carson & Jack     16:40
2.Brett & Mark      16:56+0:16
3.Ernest & Bridget  17:06+0:26
4.Bernie & Carrigain17:10+0:30
5.Alyssa & Josiah   17:18+0:38
6.Nick & Mike       17:19+0:39
7.Courtney & Jasmin 17:20+0:40
8.Jonathan & Ana    17:38+0:58
9.Scott & Lori      17:59+1:19
10.Pops & Jeff       18:00+1:20
11.Han & Holden      18:06+1:26
12.Melinda & Erika   18:08+1:28

The first clue tells teams to fly to Osaka, Japan. But first they must make their way to Skywards Travel in Crocodile center (8km) and book their trip to Osaka.

In the car to the travel agency Bridget performs a rap her father taught her when she was small, and he accompanies her by beatboxing.

It turns out that Skywards Travels have multiple locations so three teams (Bernie & Carrigain, Nick & Mike and Courtney & Jasmin) go to the wrong one. This costs them about 30 minutes.

 "We're like a married couple that probably should be divorced", Bernie about their friendship
 "Today is our 7th anniversary", Ana at the starting line

There seems to be only one person working at the Skywards travel center, but she is prepared and has a printout listing all the different flights to Osaka.

At the airport Bernie & Carrigan has a small disagreement. Carrigan feels like Bernie is always ignoring her input. So this time they do as she wants and do not try to get on the earlier flight.
 "I think I'm better than everybody here", Bernie

Pops & Jeff and Melinda & Erika both get seats on the last flight but at the airport they manage to get on flight #2 instead. They did this by convincing the airline to upgrade 8 other passengers from economy to business and then buying the freed seats.

The first flight has a scheduled arrival time of 06:05 and is:
  CI920  HKG-TPE  20:39 - 22:12  (scheduled 20:10 - 22:05)
  GK50   TPE-KIX  02:38 - 05:48  (scheduled 02:30 - 06:05)
This carries:
  Carson & Jack
  Brett & Mark
  Ernest & Bridget

The second flight has a scheduled arrival time at 06:35 is:
  CX566  HKG-KIX  01:46 - 06:12  (scheduled 01:50 - 06:35)
This carries:
  Alyssa & Josiah
  Jonathan & Ana
  Courtney & Jasmin
  Nick & Mike
  Han & Holden
  Pops & Jeff
  Melinda & Erika

The third flight has a scheduled arrival time of 07:55 is:
  HX602  HKG-KIX  03:07 - 07:13  (scheduled 03:03 - 07:55)
This carries:
  Scott & Lori
  Bernie & Carrigain

Once teams land they must make their way to the Tsūtenkaku tower (53km). At the airport we see that production releases teams in one group per each flight after immigration.

Teams reach the clue box by the tower in the following order:
  1. Ernest & Bridget
  2. Brett & Mark
  3. Carson & Jack
  4. Jonathan & Ana
  5. Alyssa & Josiah
  6. Han & Holden
  7. Nick & Mike
  8. Courtney & Jasmin
  9. Melinda & Erika
 10. Pops & Jeff
 11. Bernie & Carrigain
 12. Scott & Lori

Route info: "Take a taxi to Namba Hatch to find your next clue. Watch out, intersection ahead!"

When teams arrive to the intersection (3km) they must pair up with another team. Teams did know that an intersection was coming from the beginning of the leg so the first three teams decided that the first two teams to reach it would pair up. The third team must wait for teams from the second flight to arrive.

As usual nobody rejects any other team so they pair up in the order they arrive to the intersection sign. This results in the following intersected teams:
 1. Ernest & Bridget and Brett & Mark
 2. Carson & Jack and Jonathan & Ana
 3. Alyssa & Josiah and Nick & Mike
 4. Courtney & Jasmin and Pops & Jeff
 5. Melinda & Erika and Han & Holden
 6. Bernie & Carrigain and Scott & Lori

The clue also says that this is an intersection road block: Who's ready to beat the competition?

This road block must be performed by one player from each intersected teams. The performing players must learn a Taiko drumming routine and perform to the satisfaction of the Taiko master.

In the practice area each team has a board with the music they will have to perform on. But this is not present in the performance area.

 "I used to be in band", Mark is confident in his ability to complete this task
Ernest & Mark are not having an easy time here. Or rather Mark has no problems with this but Ernest struggles a lot. They both know this, Mark is frustrated that he doesn't know how to motivate Ernest and Ernest is frustrated that they are bringing down another team.

 "The practice area was chaotic. It was like what I imaging Scott & Lori's home to be like", Jack (knowing that Scott & Lori have 8 sons)

The two teams on the last flight (which arrived almost 1.5h after the first one) arrive to this road block before anybody has completed the challenge.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
1(+1)Jack & JonathanOn their 3rd attempt
2(+1)Alyssa & Mike  On their 3rd attempt
3(+3)Bernie & Scott On their 1st attempt
4(+0)Courtney & JeffOn their 8th attempt
5(+0)Erika & Holden On their 7th attempt
6(-5)Ernest & Mark  On their 17th attempt

The next clue tells teams that the intersection has ended and that they should make their way on foot to the Dotonbori Bridge.

Teams reach the clue box on the bridge (650m) in the following order:
  1(+0) Carson & Jack
  2(+0) Jonathan & Ana
  3(+0) Nick & Mike
  4(+0) Alyssa & Josiah
  5(+0) Scott & Lori
  6(+0) Bernie & Carrigain
  7(+0) Courtney & Jasmin
  8(+0) Pops & Jeff
  9(+0) Han & Holden
 10(+0) Melinda & Erika
 11(+0) Brett & Mark
 12(+0) Ernest & Bridget

Detour: Mochi or Mawashi

In Mochi teams must use a mallet to pulverize enough steamed rice to make 12 Mochi balls. They must get their pulverized rice dough approved before they may proceed to make the Mochi balls, which need to be of the correct size.

In Mawashi teams must create the traditional waistband worn by Sumo wrestlers. This consist of 19 feet of heavy canvas which has to be perfectly wrapped. In this detour both racers must change into leotards and then create a Mawashi on their partner.

Mochi takes place at entrance to the Ohama Daishin Arena (13km) and the Mawashi takes place in the Sumo arena next doors.

At the sumo task the judge is one of the wrestlers. When rejecting teams he will point out what is wrong. When teams are approved they are invited to wrestle him. This is hilarious, teams rush him and he just stands there not budging at all. After they have pushed for a while he graciously takes a couple of steps out of the ring and gives them their next clue. This Sumo wrestler is the star of this episode, and he is only wearing the Mawashi so he is often blurred.

 "This man was built like a tank", Jonathan
 "This is similar to when I was in an Cambodian dance troupe", Carrigan feels confident about making the Mawashi

Brett & Mark are very happy to see that there are still other teams at the detour when they arrive.

Melinda & Erika initially said they were going to do the Mawashi but when they arrived and saw the people doing Mochi they decided to switch.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
  1(+1) Jonathan & Ana, Sumo
  2(+3) Scott & Lori, Sumo
  3(+1) Alyssa & Josiah, Sumo
  4(-3) Carson & Jack, Sumo
  5(+2) Courtney & Jasmin, Mochi
  6(+4) Melinda & Erika, Mochi
  7(+1) Pops & Jeff, Mochi
  8(-2) Bernie & Carrigain, Sumo
  9(-6) Nick & Mike, Sumo on their 10th attempt
 10(+1) Brett & Mark, Sumo on their 1st attempt
 11(-2) Han & Holden, Sumo
 12(+0) Ernest & Bridget, Sumo
 
The next clue is a route info which tells teams to race by taxi to the Pit Stop at Tahoto Pagoda. Teams will travel by taxi to the Katsuō-ji temple (50km) where Phil is waiting by the Tahoto pagoda.

It seems as if all teams asked their taxi to wait by the detour (maybe the clue told them to) so nobody is having any problems finding one.

Teams reach the pit stop in the following order:
  1(+0) Jonathan & Ana, win Expedia points for a trip to Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
  2(+0) Scott & Lori
  3(+0) Alyssa & Josiah
  4(+0) Carson & Jack
  5(+1) Melinda & Erika
  6(-1) Courtney & Jasmin
  7(+0) Pops & Jeff
  8(+0) Bernie & Carrigain
  9(+1) Brett & Mark
 10(-1) Nick & Mike
 11(+0) Han & Holden
 12(+0) Ernest & Bridget, are eliminated

At the finish line Jonathan again says that it is their anniversary. But Ana said the same at the starting line the day before, so which is it?

 "We had an amazing time", Ernest
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 