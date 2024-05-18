Bernie & Carrigain - friends

Brett & Mark - married Vegas performers

Han & Holden - siblings

Nick & Mike - brothers, have been applying for 7 years

Carson & Jack - best friends/gamers and Dungeon & Dragons streamers

Pops & Jeff - father/son lumberjacks

Scott & Lori - married parents of eight

Jonathan & Ana - married

Courtney & Jasmin - dating nurses

Melinda & Erika - mother/daughter

Ernest & Bridget - father/daughter

Alyssa & Josiah - married nurses

Jackye & Lauren - sisters

Mark & Larry - retired firefighters



CX883 LAX-HKG 23:33 - 05:30 (+2) (scheduled 23:30-05:45+2)



CX881 LAX-HKG 00:16 - 06:17 (+1) (scheduled 00:30-06:45+1)

1. Jonathan & Ana* (0-1) Left before the other teams arrived 2. Brett* & Mark (1-0) 3. Bernie* & Carrigain (1-0) 4. Alyssa & Josiah* (0-1) 5. Han* & Holden (1-0) 6. Scott & Lori* (0-1) 7. Carson* & Jack (1-0) 8. Nick & Mike* (0-1) 9. Ernest & Bridget* (0-1) 10. Melinda & Erika* (0-1) 11. Courtney & Jasmin* (0-1) 12. Pops* & Jeff (1-0) Seems to only use his arms to climb up the tower 13. Mark* & Larry (1-0) 14. Jackye & Lauren* (0-1)

MALE: DUEN GOR CHUNG

FEMALE: SING YIN SAAN,

DUNG TING CHI HAU

WU GWONG GAAM

MALE: TIU SOI JUU NAAAN



Racing reportAmazing Race Season 37, Episode 1, "Double the stakes, double the eliminations"Film date: 2024-05-18 - 2024-05-20We are all very happy that the race is back. The first episode starts with a montage of Phil hyping the season. Then we get transported to the starting line at the Academy museum of motion pictures in Los Angeles.The teams are:Phil tells them that during the first leg they will encounter the first ever Fork in the Road, and that there will be two eliminations. And then they are off. They have to run down the stairs to find their bags with the first clue on top of them at the entrance.This clue tells them to fly to Hong Kong. When they land they must race to the Tian Tan Buddha to find their next clue. There are cars parked around the corner which they can use to drive themselves to the airport (15km).There are two flights to Hong Kong an hour apart. Both are operated by Cathay Pacific so it is the same check-in line.The first flight is:This carries:Jonathan & AnaCarson & JackMelinda & ErikaCourtney & JasminThe second flight is:This carries:Han & HoldenErnest & BridgetBrett & MarkNick & MikeScott & LoriBernie & CarrigainAlyssa & JosiahJackye & LaurenMark & LarryPops & JeffWe get signs on the screen that the first flight arrived late at 06:03 but given the different clocks shown I would guess it was rather 07:03 which seems as a reasonable time for them to exist customs after having landed at 05:30. The same sign says that the second flight landed at 06:34 (I assume they mean 07:34) so those teams are about 30 minutes behind.Teams get out of the airport and into taxis for the trip to the Tian Tan Buddha (28km). Once at the Buddha they must ascend the stairs towards the Buddha. The clue box is located approximately 2/3 of the way up (~200 steps). Teams reach it in the following order:1. Carson & Jack2. Jonathan & Ana3. Melinda & Erika4. Courtney & Jasmin5. Brett & Mark6. Bernie & Carrigain7. Alyssa & Josiah8. Scott & Lori9. Han & Holden10. Nick & Mike11. Ernest & Bridget12. Pops & Jeff13. Mark & Larry14. Jackye & LaurenRoute info: Take the Sun ferry to Cheung Chau island and search for your next clue along the promenade.On their way to the ferry Jonathan & Ana borrow their driver's phone and see that there is a ferry which leaves in 28 minutes at 09:00 and the next one leaves at 09:45. Their driver says it may take 25 minutes to get to the ferry terminal from where they currently are o they hope they will make it.Jackye had a nasty accident in some stairs earlier in her life so she is a bit nervous and subsequently they are falling behind at the Buddha statue."My sister doesn't do well with stairs", Lauren,Ferry #1 departs at 09:00 and carries:Jonathan & Ana (they bought their tickets at 08:58)Ferry #2 departs at 09:45 and it carries:Carson & Jack (arrived to the terminal at 09:04)Melinda & ErikaCourtney & JasminHan & HoldenErnest & BridgetBrett & MarkNick & MikeScott & LoriBernie & CarrigainAlyssa & JosiahMark & LarryPops & JeffFerry #3 departs at 10:15 and it carries:Jackye & Lauren (missed #2 with a couple of minutes)While on the ferry we get a short segment where Jonathan & Ana talk about how they have had ups and downs in their relationship, but found common ground over the race.The teams from the second flight are very happy that they catch up to most of the teams from the first flight at the ferry.Jonathan & Ana are very happy they made the first ferry which left 45 minutes before the next. But it turns out they are on a regular ferry and the 09:45 is a fast ferry which is 20 minutes faster. So their lead when they arrive is only 25 minutes. But poor Jackye & Lauren arrive 50 minutes after ferry #2.Nobody seems to have any issues finding the next clue box which is just beyond the ferry terminal.Road block: Who's ready for some ups and downs?In this road block contestants must climb up a bamboo tower and grab their next clue at the top. The task takes place at the Pak Tai temple football court which is about 400m away. There are 8 safety lines available and as usual the principle of first come first served is applied.This task is made harder by the fact that it has started to rain so the bamboo is getting slippery."I do this for a living", Brett, who subsequently flies up the bamboo towerTeams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):Route info: Travel to Lok Kwan street park to find your next clue. Warning, Fork in the Road ahead!Teams must start by taking the ferry back to central Hong Kong. Jonathan & Ana get to the ferry terminal at 10:12 and find out that the next ferry leaves at 10:45. From this we can conclude that it took them under 20 minutes to find the clue box and perform the road block. And when they realize they have to wait they go away to get information about their next destination.All teams but Jackye & Lauren make the 10:45 fast ferry. As Jackye & Lauren got to the island around 11:10 I do not think they made the 11:15 ferry back and we see that they are on a regular ferry so they can not be on the 11:45 fast ferry. Therefore they are probably on the 12:15 ferry which means that they will land in central Hong Kong almost 2 hours behind the other teams.Back in central Hong Kong teams jump into taxis and make their way to the Lok Kwan street park (8km). The only ones struggling here are Courtney & Jasmin. It seems they say the name of the park instead of showing the driver the additional information where the name is written out in Chinese letters. Once they realize that they need to show this to the driver they get a taxi.In the park teams encounter the Fork in the Road. Basically they have to choose which path to follow (dance or sing). The paths will be separate until the Pit Stop and the first team on each path will win a price while the last team on each path will be eliminated.Teams reach the fork in the following order:1. Nick & Mike, select dance2. Carson & Jack, select dance3. Alyssa & Josiah, select sing4. Ernest & Bridget, select dance5. Bernie & Carrigain, select dance6. Han & Holden, select sing7. Mark & Larry, select dance8. Jonathan & Ana, select sing9. Brett & Mark, select dance10. Melinda & Erika, select sing11. Pops & Jeff, select sing12. Scott & Lori, select sing13. Courtney & Jasmin, select dance14. Jackye & Lauren, select sing"The Fork in the Road changed everything. Double the stakes, double the eliminations.", Mike gets the titleIn dance teams must learn the steps of an ancient lion dance. Then properly perform the dance to earn their next clue. This takes place at Jao Tsung-I Academy (5km). The judges here are fairly strict, it is not enough to do the right moves. They need to have the correct timing and be in sync with each other.In sing teams will have to perform a short sequence of Cantonese opera. They must sing, in Cantonese, and perform correctly. this takes place at the Tea House Theater (5km). Teams will first be made up and they also have to dress up before they start learning the play. The text they have to sing is:These lyrics are also shown to the contestants at the performance stage so it is perhaps not surprising that it is the performing part which is the hardest.Ana wanted to dance as she is a dancer but they see that five teams have already chosen that side and only 2 are doing sing. As they know they can not be last on either side they select sing where they are not as much behind.When Courtney & Jasmin arrive to the board there is one spot left on each side. They look at the other teams and what they have chosen and try to figure out which side contains the most teams they can beat.On both sides the judges will actually say what the teams did wrong, which helps a lot.Teams complete the dancing in the following order:1(+1) Carson & Jack, on their 3rd attempt2(+4) Brett & Mark, on their 3rd attempt3(+1) Bernie & Carrigain4(-1) Ernest & Bridget5(-4) Nick & Mike, on their 7th attempt6(+1) Courtney & Jasmin, on their 2nd attempt7(-2) Mark & Larry, on their 4th attemptTeams complete the sing in the following order:1(+0) Alyssa & Josiah, on their 4th attempt2(+1) Jonathan & Ana, on their 3rd attempt3(+2) Pops & Jeff, on their 2 attempt4(-2) Han & Holden5(+1) Scott & Lori, on their 6th attempt6(-2) Melinda & Erika, on their 5th attempt7(+0) Jackye & Lauren, after a lot of attemptsThe next clue tells teams to make their way to the pit stop on the West Kowloon cultural district art park terrace. Here they will find two mats, one with a pair of lion dancers as greeters and one with an opera singer. Teams are also told to keep part of their costume, pants from the dance and the headdress from the opera, so it is easy to see which mat they are supposed to go to.Everybody jumps into a taxi except Melinda & Erika who ask a local and he shows them which way to go. It is actually rather close so this is not as bad an idea as it seems.Teams reach the pit stops in the following order:An observation here is that with two mats active Phil can be a bit rushed. And we see that as Nick & Mike arrive to the dance mat Phil is actually busy talking to Alyssa & Josiah on the singing mat."It has been an absolute honor to be here", Lauren