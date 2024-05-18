Pos Team Time Delta 1. Jonathan & Ana 04:58 2. Carson & Jack 05:40 +0:42 3. Scott & Lori 05:41 +0:43 4. Melinda & Erika 05:57 +0:59 5. Alyssa & Josiah 06:00 +1:02 6. Han & Holden 06:01 +1:03 7. Brett & Mark 06:03 +1:05 8. Nick & Mike 06:04 +1:06 9. Pops & Jeff 06:05 +1:07

1(+1) Brett* & Mark (3-2) 2(-1) Carson & Jack* (2-3) 3(+0) Alyssa & Josiah* (2-3) 4(+0) Pops* & Jeff (3-2) 5(+0) Han & Holden* (2-3) 6(+0) Nick & Mike* (2-3) 7(+0) Melinda & Erika* (1-4) 8(+0) Jonathan* & Ana (3-2) 9(+0) Scott* & Lori (3-2)

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 37, Episode 5, "It's Not Personal, It's Business"Film date: probably 2024-05-28The last episode ended at Pura Dalem Pelapuran, Penglipuran. Teams spent the night in home-stays in Penglipuran village and are then released for the next leg in the following order:The first clue tells teams to travel to the sacred monkey forest in Ubud. Here as everywhere else during the Bali legs production seems to have arranged waiting taxis. They are all from the same company and look very clean.We also learn that Jonathan & Ana got pregnant last summer but the pregnancy did not end well, it was a hard time but they got through it together.In the last leg Nick got a little bit of rice in his eye so it is quite swollen today.Phil tells us that teams will encounter a double U-turn vote in the monkey forest. Often when there is an U-turn coming up the earlier clues tells teams this, presumably all so that they will have time to conspire with each other. But it seems as if this one comes as a surprise to them.The drive to the monkey forest teams takes about 40 minutes and once there teams find a sign saying that it will open at 8:00. There is a bit of discussing the Drivers seat from the last leg while they wait.At 8 teams get to walk up through the monkey forest and eventually they leave their bags and line up in front of Phil. And that is where Phil tells them that two teams will have a monkey on their back after they have completed a live double U-Turn vote.This time each team get a pack of pictures of all the teams. The contestants are given a short while to confer with their team mates, but not between the teams. Then they gather back with Phil again and reveal their votes.If you are going to have a U-Turn vote then I think this is the best way to do it. Teams are not given any chance to work together to vote strategically and unlike season 31 teams can not base their vote on what the teams going before them has voted."We came in here guilting them a little bit in the hopes that they won't U-Turn us", Scott about Jonathan & Ana"It's not personal, it's business", Jeff gets the title as they decideDuring the vote revealing Scott & Lori play the "we are old and slow" card again. This is not received well by the other teams. They may be old and not be that fast when it comes to running, but they are good at the challenges and have never finished outside the top three.After some internal team deliberations the votes are revealed to be:Brett & Mark votes for Scott & LoriJonathan & Ana votes for Nick & MikePops & Jeff votes for Jonathan & AnaHan & Holden votes for Scott & LoriMelinda & Erika votes for Scott & LoriCarson & Jack votes for Jonathan & AnaNick & Mike votes for Scott & LoriAlyssa & Josiah votes for Jonathan & AnaScott & Lori votes for Jonathan & AnaSo the end result is that Scott & Lori and Jonathan & Ana get four votes each and Nick & Mike gets the last one.Scott & Lori does not take getting this many votes well."I know it's a game and a competition, but some of these teams are our friends. They're not my friends anymore.", LoriThen Phil gives teams their next clue and restarts the race.Route info: Travel by taxi to Pantai Pandawa to find your next clue at the Gazebo Pier Segura.Teams jump into the waiting taxis and make their way to Pantai Pandawa (55km).Team reach the next clue box in the following order:1. Han & Holden2. Brett & Mark3. Nick & Mike4. Carson & Jack5. Alyssa & Josiah6. Melinda & Erika7. Jonathan & Ana8. Pops & Jeff9. Scott & LoriDetour: Coconuts or Coral?In coconut teams must use a bicycle to transport 60 coconuts to a beach cafe along the shoreline (550m). At the destination they must stack 30 of them atop a table and place the rest next to it. Once done they get a receipt they can bring back and exchange for their next clue.In coral teams must attach 18 pieces of coral belonging to five different species to a frame. Which species of coral they place where matters. Once approved they must get into the water and plant it on the sea floor outside a couple of buoys.For the coconut detour teams see that the bike is just an ordinary bike, there is no cargo rack or anything. But the coconuts do come in bunches so it possible to hang bunches on the bike. But there is no way of transporting 60 coconuts in one trip so everybody makes multiple trips. It seems teams make between 2 and four trips each. Nick & Mike is the only team which seems to have any issues with the stacking part of the detour, but they on the other hand struggles a lot with it."Just be one with the coconut", Holden while stackingIn the coral detour Jonathan & Ana start by just quickly strap 18 pieces of coral to their cage, but this is not approved. It seems they did not stop and realize that the type of coral matters. One additional wrinkle in this task is that the corals only show their colors when they are wet, so if you leave them out of the water for too long it gets a lot harder telling the different kinds from each other.We learn that Ana almost drowned when she was 5 so she has a big fear of going into open water. But she is race mode so after a false start she does get into the water to help place their coral scaffolding."Maybe slow and steady does win this race", Josiah realize they can't run with a bike carrying 30 coconutsBoth the U-turned teams struggle with the second detour. Jonathan is about to shut down from the heat and Scott & Lori just can't get their coral correct. When Jonathan & Ana finish with the coconuts Jonathan is in a bad shape. He complains about headache and makes a point of refusing to move until he has had a little break and drunk some water."I had reached my personal limit, as far as sun exposure and heat exposure goes.", JonathanAna tries to get him to start moving again but he is having none of it."I'll go when I'm ready", JonathanTeams complete the detour in the following order:1(+3) Carson & Jack, coral reef2(+0) Brett & Mark, coral reef3(+2) Alyssa & Josiah, coconuts----- Jonathan & Ana, coral reef4(+4) Pops & Jeff, coconuts----- Scott & Lori, coconuts5(-4) Han & Holden, coconuts6(-3) Nick & Mike, coconuts7(-1) Melinda & Erika, coconuts8(-1) Jonathan & Ana, coconuts9(+0) Scott & Lori, coral reefRoute info: Grab a taxi to Nusa Dua Beach, then find your next clue.Teams reach the clue box at Nusa Dua Beach (11km) in the following order:1(+0) Carson & Jack2(+0) Brett & Mark3(+0) Alyssa & Josiah4(+0) Pops & Jeff5(+0) Han & Holden6(+0) Nick & Mike7(+0) Melinda & Erika8(+0) Jonathan & Ana9(+0) Scott & LoriRoad block: Who wants to meet their match?In this road block players must choose a surf board from a rack. Then swim out into the surf and search between the marked buoys for a surfer who has the same decal on their board as the player has on theirs. There are a lot of surfers waiting out by the buoys and the constant waves make them shift positions all the time, which just serves to make the task harder.Jack initially misremembers the task so he just looks for a surfer on a board with the same color as his. But after a while he seems to realize that he should focus on the decal.While Brett and Mark are out looking Mark and Carson are relaxing in some shade on the beach."It feels like we're just on a little gay beach hanging out", Mark"This challenge was hard hard work", JackIt is also interesting to see how this segment is filmed. The boards the players use have cameras on them filming them. Then in some shots you see that some surfers are holding up sticks with small cameras on them and then there is the drone.Josiah is paddling out as Jack is returning and as the task seemed to take a while we can assume that the first two teams have a decent lead.Holden is very happy about this as she got into surfing two years earlier."This was a Roadblock in heaven", HoldenAs Holden is going back there is a wave coming so she catches it and actually surfs for a little bit.Jonathan seems to have recovered a little bit here. And he is the only racer smart enough to actually wear a hat on the surf board (a lot of the surfers out by the buoys do wear something on their heads). But his energy is not enough for the entire task so he takes more and more breaks where he lays down on the surf board. To be fair, he was not the only contestant taking breaks during this grueling task. As Jonathan is out searching the surfboards Scott & Lori arrives and Scott gets into the water.Jonathan is the first to find his matching surf board. but he is very tired so the trip back to shore is agonizingly slow."Oh, I'm tired. Just need a break", JonathanYou also see that there is another surfer following close behind Jonathan on the way back, I assume this is a life guard.When Jonathan has received his clue he refuses to let Ana take it while he slowly walks back with his surf board. This feels typical for this team and not a good sign for the future.Teams leaves this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):Route info: Race to the Pit Stop. Make your way on foot to the Taksu Art Stage and search the perimeter for Phil on the mat.At the mat Phil has an entire Balinese dance troupe with him.As they leave the road block Ana gets a hug from Lori. Then the editing tries to make it look like it is a close race between the last two teams. But as usual we do not see both teams in the same shot so we do not know how far apart they actually are. But we know it is not super close as they are not on the mat together.Teams reach the mat (650m) in the following order:1(+0) Brett & Mark, win $10,0002(+0) Carson & Jack3(+0) Alyssa & Josiah4(+0) Pops & Jeff5(+0) Han & Holden6(+1) Melinda & Erika7(-1) Nick & Mike, had issues finding the pit stop8(+0) Jonathan & Ana9(+0) Scott & Lori, are eliminated"We had so much fun, and it was such a great adventure that we'll remember forever.", Lori