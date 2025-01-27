The Amazing Race Australia celebrity edition has been rocked with controversy after a contestant was disqualified following a verbal altercation with another team.And one of the players at centre of it  but this time as the hero  was none other than one-time troublemaker Brendan Fevola.Famous faces for this years Network 10 reality adventure competition include Big Brother host Gretel Killeen, MasterChef judge Melissa Leong, Olympian Bronte Campbell, model Lindy Klim and her daughter Stella.The series has been a smash hit with 13 teams of two jetting around the world facing a series of pit stops and roadblocks as they race against the clock in the hope of winning $100,000 for their chosen charities.This year the show ran into an early obstacle involving the team of SAS: Who Dares Win instructor Ant Middleton and his brother Dan.Network 10 on Friday confirmed the shows management had acted swiftly to ensure the health and safety of the contestants.Network 10 takes the health, safety and wellbeing of all contestants seriously, a Ten spokesperson told Page 13.Ant Middleton was the original Chief Instructor on UKs SAS: Who Dares Wins, before also taking part in an Australian spin off for Channel 7.He was later dropped due to concerns over his personal conduct off-camera, which included controversial comments he made about COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement.Page 13 is not saying Ant Middleton had any part in the altercation, only his brother Dan.To say the other teammates were rattled by the experience so early into the show is putting it mildly, with word seeping out about the incident as filming continued to take place.It will be interesting to see how the situation is handled when the show is aired on Network 10 later this year.