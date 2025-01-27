Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
TV Tonight can reveal another season of The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition is coming with casting about to be revealed soon.I am very passionate about the Celebrity edition, Monaghan continues. Yes, it gives you another Celebrity show but what I think is interesting is theyre running with their family member. And I think thats really important. Its not a Celebrity show where we pair two people from different shows
. this year weve got siblings, married couples, engaged couples, famous parents and their kids, and then weve got a couple of different relationships. It makes it more interesting when youre watching people in their real lives.
Fremantle has inked a three-year deal with Eureka Studios, the new venture from former Eureka Productions co-CEOs Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin. The duo will now lead Eureka Studios as co-CEOs, while Rikkie Proost steps up as CEO of Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company.Under the partnership, Eureka Studios will focus on creating original global IP, including unscripted formats, gaming, and scripted projects, with Fremantle handling production and distribution worldwide. The move aligns with Fremantles strategy to scale beyond local content development and optimise IP globally.Eureka Productions, under Proosts leadership, will continue delivering hit unscripted series like Farmer Wants a Wife (Seven Network), The Amazing Race Australia (Network Ten), and Luxe Listings (Amazon Prime).
Merrick Watts will fill in for Beau Ryan on Triple M Sydneys Breakfast show, as Ryan takes time out to film the latest season of Channel 10s The Amazing Race.Ryan, who co-hosts Triple M Breakfast with Beau & Woodsy alongside fellow former NRL player Aaron Woods, will be off the Sydney airwaves for several weeks.This morning Ryan told listeners Now, lets just get it out of the way, right? Im going away for a bit, put it that way. Got to do some time overseas, film some shows.
