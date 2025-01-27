« previous next »
TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!

TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
January 27, 2025, 03:48:21 PM
https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/01/programmers-wrap-2025-network-10.html

Quote
TV Tonight can reveal another season of The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition is coming with casting about to be revealed soon.

I am very passionate about the Celebrity edition, Monaghan continues. Yes, it gives you another Celebrity show but what I think is interesting is theyre running with their family member. And I think thats really important. Its not a Celebrity show where we pair two people from different shows. this year weve got siblings, married couples, engaged couples, famous parents and their kids, and then weve got a couple of different relationships. It makes it more interesting when youre watching people in their real lives.


https://www.mediaweek.com.au/fremantle-joins-forces-with-eureka-studios-for-global-content-push/

Quote
Fremantle has inked a three-year deal with Eureka Studios, the new venture from former Eureka Productions co-CEOs Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin. The duo will now lead Eureka Studios as co-CEOs, while Rikkie Proost steps up as CEO of Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company.

Under the partnership, Eureka Studios will focus on creating original global IP, including unscripted formats, gaming, and scripted projects, with Fremantle handling production and distribution worldwide. The move aligns with Fremantles strategy to scale beyond local content development and optimise IP globally.

Eureka Productions, under Proosts leadership, will continue delivering hit unscripted series like Farmer Wants a Wife (Seven Network), The Amazing Race Australia (Network Ten), and Luxe Listings (Amazon Prime).
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
January 27, 2025, 04:01:00 PM
You've beaten me to it again Xoruz!  :lol: :funny:

I'm happy that TAR Australia is coming back again for another season, but I do wish it wasn't celebrities again! I want to see normal Aussies compete again (Maybe I have a conflict of interest here, because I wanted to apply for this season!  :lol: :funny:)

I'm hoping for some awesome destinations this season. I want another TAR Australia 2 style route!
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
January 27, 2025, 04:09:11 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on January 27, 2025, 04:01:00 PM
You've beaten me to it again Xoruz!  :lol: :funny:

It's early morning for you but late afternoon for me. :funny:

The two celebrity seasons have been great and a return to form that was needed after the COVID seasons. I do hope that they bump up the country count even though I like some of the deep dives that they do.
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
March 12, 2025, 07:10:23 AM
TEAMS HAVE GONE INTO LOCKDOWN!  :cheer: :cheer: :cheer: :cheer: :cheer:
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
March 13, 2025, 09:55:34 PM
This will be fun.

https://radiotoday.com.au/merrick-watts-to-fill-in-for-beau-ryan-on-triple-m-sydney-breakfast/

Quote
Merrick Watts will fill in for Beau Ryan on Triple M Sydneys Breakfast show, as Ryan takes time out to film the latest season of Channel 10s The Amazing Race.

Ryan, who co-hosts Triple M Breakfast with Beau & Woodsy alongside fellow former NRL player Aaron Woods, will be off the Sydney airwaves for several weeks.

This morning Ryan told listeners Now, lets just get it out of the way, right? Im going away for a bit, put it that way. Got to do some time overseas, film some shows.
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
March 13, 2025, 10:10:04 PM
Quote from: tar fan on March 12, 2025, 07:10:23 AM
TEAMS HAVE GONE INTO LOCKDOWN!  :cheer: :cheer: :cheer: :cheer: :cheer:

Looks like you were right!

Credit to realitytv_fan on Instagram

Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
March 13, 2025, 10:54:26 PM
Side note, one person has out and out said that he's on.
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
March 15, 2025, 07:41:09 AM
Beau has flown out tonight. He has gone to either HK, KL. Guangzhou unlikely, but have put the details here.

Guangzhou
China Southern Airlines
CZ302
22:10
Departed

Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia Airlines
MH140
UL2340, KL4118
22:15
Departed

Hong Kong
Cathay Pacific Airways
CX138
BA4134, AY5112, QR3493
22:20
Departed
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
March 16, 2025, 04:07:22 PM
Quote from: tennis33 on March 16, 2025, 01:10:35 PM
Could this be the American Version?? Just seems like a quick turn around if teams left Australia yesterday. Either way excited about Guatemala being visited by either franchise!!

Unlikely, US is just setting out now.
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
March 16, 2025, 07:13:49 PM
Quote from: Maanca on March 16, 2025, 04:07:22 PM
Quote from: tennis33 on March 16, 2025, 01:10:35 PM
Could this be the American Version?? Just seems like a quick turn around if teams left Australia yesterday. Either way excited about Guatemala being visited by either franchise!!

Unlikely, US is just setting out now.

Looking like RATW as a British crew was in Isla Mujeres off Cancun a few days ago.
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
April 18, 2025, 04:30:10 AM
The Amazing Race Australia celebrity edition has been rocked with controversy after a contestant was disqualified following a verbal altercation with another team.

And one of the players at centre of it  but this time as the hero  was none other than one-time troublemaker Brendan Fevola.

Famous faces for this years Network 10 reality adventure competition include Big Brother host Gretel Killeen, MasterChef judge Melissa Leong, Olympian Bronte Campbell, model Lindy Klim and her daughter Stella.

The series has been a smash hit with 13 teams of two jetting around the world facing a series of pit stops and roadblocks as they race against the clock in the hope of winning $100,000 for their chosen charities.

This year the show ran into an early obstacle involving the team of SAS: Who Dares Win instructor Ant Middleton and his brother Dan.

During a break in production Page 13 understands Dan Middleton was a tad worse for wear after a night out and started yelling at fellow contestants, TikTok star brothers Luke and Sassy Scott OHalloran.

Page 13 was told some teammates had already gone to bed when the altercation took place.

Fevola, who has teamed up with his young daughter Leni, was thankfully still up when Middleton started behaving erratically.

Slinging some highly and grossly inappropriate language not fit for publication (even for this column) toward the social media stars, Page 13 understands the former Carlton champion had a gutful, stepping in to stop Middletons behaviour and deliver an ultimatum.

So incensed was Fevola by Middletons antics he demanded the production team act quickly and boot him from the series immediately, or else Fev would leave.

Network 10 on Friday confirmed the shows management had acted swiftly to ensure the health and safety of the contestants.

Network 10 takes the health, safety and wellbeing of all contestants seriously, a Ten spokesperson told Page 13.

Following a breach of the productions code of conduct by one contestant, on a day off during production, a team from The Amazing Race Australia was disqualified and swiftly sent home.

Ant Middleton was the original Chief Instructor on UKs SAS: Who Dares Wins, before also taking part in an Australian spin off for Channel 7.

He was later dropped due to concerns over his personal conduct off-camera, which included controversial comments he made about COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Page 13 is not saying Ant Middleton had any part in the altercation, only his brother Dan.

To say the other teammates were rattled by the experience so early into the show is putting it mildly, with word seeping out about the incident as filming continued to take place.

It will be interesting to see how the situation is handled when the show is aired on Network 10 later this year.

https://www.heraldsun.com.au/entertainment/page-13/the-unlikely-peacemaker-in-the-amazing-race-australia-celebrity-edition-controversy/news-story/874f47d624df3b8ec6816b0c621a7806
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
April 18, 2025, 07:10:45 AM
Well, this season just got more interesting. It happens occasionally on Big Brother or Survivor, but you never hear of teams being kicked off TAR for behavior.
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
April 18, 2025, 07:15:12 AM
Here i was speculating about a tar38 DQ,when Australia had an actual Disqualification  :clap2:
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
April 18, 2025, 01:57:53 PM
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
April 19, 2025, 04:16:09 PM
Pathetic
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
July 08, 2025, 10:25:24 PM
A little sneak peek of the upcoming season in this trailer published by Network 10 today!

https://www.facebook.com/Channel10/videos/1917715035688438/
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
Yesterday at 05:34:39 AM
Commercial during AU v World: 8 September.
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
Yesterday at 06:02:51 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 05:34:39 AM
Commercial during AU v World: 8 September.

Neat. Must assume it'll probably be 2 episodes per week like 10 have been mostly doing, right?
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
Yesterday at 09:49:57 AM
Quote from: NumfarPTB on Yesterday at 06:02:51 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 05:34:39 AM
Commercial during AU v World: 8 September.

Neat. Must assume it'll probably be 2 episodes per week like 10 have been mostly doing, right?

Either two or three.  Rumour is 15 legs.
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
Yesterday at 04:05:20 PM
Quote
The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity will screen on 10 from early September.

13 teams of celebrities and loved ones:

Aesha Scott & Scott Dobson  Engaged
Ant Middleton & Dan Middleton  Brothers
Bronte Campbell OAM & Benfield Lainchbury  Engaged
Brendan Fevola & Leni Fevola  Father & Daughter
Dom Tomato Di Tommaso & Marx Marsters  Mates
Ed Kavalee & Tiffiny Hall  Married
Luke OHalloran & Sassy Scott OHalloran  Brothers
Melissa Leong & Leah Wilson  Besties
Lindy Klim & Stella Klim  Mother & Daughter
Rob Mills & Georgie Tunny  Engaged
Steph Tisdell & Ben Tisdell  Siblings
Steve Curry & Bernie Curry  Brothers
Gretel Killeen & Epiphany Mason  Mother & Daughter

Beau Ryan returns as host for the Eureka production. $100,000 awaits the chosen charities of the winners after weeks of Pit Stops, Road Blocks and Detours.

However following the start of filming 10 also confirmed, Following a breach of the productions code of conduct by one contestant, on a day off during production, a team from The Amazing Race Australia was disqualified and swiftly sent home.

It isnt clear if that team (which you can read about here) will be edited out entirely, or culled in the episodes.

7:30pm Monday September 8 on 10.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/08/returning-the-amazing-race-australia-celebrity.html
