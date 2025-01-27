« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!  (Read 1356 times)

TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
« on: January 27, 2025, 03:48:21 PM »
https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/01/programmers-wrap-2025-network-10.html

Quote
TV Tonight can reveal another season of The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition is coming with casting about to be revealed soon.

I am very passionate about the Celebrity edition, Monaghan continues. Yes, it gives you another Celebrity show but what I think is interesting is theyre running with their family member. And I think thats really important. Its not a Celebrity show where we pair two people from different shows. this year weve got siblings, married couples, engaged couples, famous parents and their kids, and then weve got a couple of different relationships. It makes it more interesting when youre watching people in their real lives.


https://www.mediaweek.com.au/fremantle-joins-forces-with-eureka-studios-for-global-content-push/

Quote
Fremantle has inked a three-year deal with Eureka Studios, the new venture from former Eureka Productions co-CEOs Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin. The duo will now lead Eureka Studios as co-CEOs, while Rikkie Proost steps up as CEO of Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company.

Under the partnership, Eureka Studios will focus on creating original global IP, including unscripted formats, gaming, and scripted projects, with Fremantle handling production and distribution worldwide. The move aligns with Fremantles strategy to scale beyond local content development and optimise IP globally.

Eureka Productions, under Proosts leadership, will continue delivering hit unscripted series like Farmer Wants a Wife (Seven Network), The Amazing Race Australia (Network Ten), and Luxe Listings (Amazon Prime).
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
« Reply #1 on: January 27, 2025, 04:01:00 PM »
You've beaten me to it again Xoruz!  :lol: :funny:

I'm happy that TAR Australia is coming back again for another season, but I do wish it wasn't celebrities again! I want to see normal Aussies compete again (Maybe I have a conflict of interest here, because I wanted to apply for this season!  :lol: :funny:)

I'm hoping for some awesome destinations this season. I want another TAR Australia 2 style route!
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
« Reply #2 on: January 27, 2025, 04:09:11 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on January 27, 2025, 04:01:00 PM
You've beaten me to it again Xoruz!  :lol: :funny:

It's early morning for you but late afternoon for me. :funny:

The two celebrity seasons have been great and a return to form that was needed after the COVID seasons. I do hope that they bump up the country count even though I like some of the deep dives that they do.
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
« Reply #3 on: March 12, 2025, 07:10:23 AM »
TEAMS HAVE GONE INTO LOCKDOWN!  :cheer: :cheer: :cheer: :cheer: :cheer:
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
« Reply #4 on: March 13, 2025, 09:55:34 PM »
This will be fun.

https://radiotoday.com.au/merrick-watts-to-fill-in-for-beau-ryan-on-triple-m-sydney-breakfast/

Quote
Merrick Watts will fill in for Beau Ryan on Triple M Sydneys Breakfast show, as Ryan takes time out to film the latest season of Channel 10s The Amazing Race.

Ryan, who co-hosts Triple M Breakfast with Beau & Woodsy alongside fellow former NRL player Aaron Woods, will be off the Sydney airwaves for several weeks.

This morning Ryan told listeners Now, lets just get it out of the way, right? Im going away for a bit, put it that way. Got to do some time overseas, film some shows.
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
« Reply #5 on: March 13, 2025, 10:10:04 PM »
Quote from: tar fan on March 12, 2025, 07:10:23 AM
TEAMS HAVE GONE INTO LOCKDOWN!  :cheer: :cheer: :cheer: :cheer: :cheer:

Looks like you were right!

Credit to realitytv_fan on Instagram

Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
« Reply #6 on: March 13, 2025, 10:54:26 PM »
Side note, one person has out and out said that he's on.
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:41:09 AM »
Beau has flown out tonight. He has gone to either HK, KL. Guangzhou unlikely, but have put the details here.

Guangzhou
China Southern Airlines
CZ302
22:10
Departed

Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia Airlines
MH140
UL2340, KL4118
22:15
Departed

Hong Kong
Cathay Pacific Airways
CX138
BA4134, AY5112, QR3493
22:20
Departed
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:07:22 PM »
Quote from: tennis33 on Today at 01:10:35 PM
Could this be the American Version?? Just seems like a quick turn around if teams left Australia yesterday. Either way excited about Guatemala being visited by either franchise!!

Unlikely, US is just setting out now.
