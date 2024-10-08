I am close to being caught-up.
Watched 07 and 08 on the flight back and have just concluded leg 09 with episode 10 on the dock.
Something that sums up the Namibian legs. They were freaking gorgeous.
- Leg 07 being a TBC and also an elimination leg really annoyed me, especially with leg 8 being set as an non-elim. I think I am more annoyed by the team we lost by that weird Elim, than by not losing that team at the following non-elim.
- I think we have a real front runner to win the whole thing. I love the outset of the teams that have become the front-runners of this back half of race, with top teams that were dominating at the very start all crumbling to pieces.
- Sad by that penalty, but those were some really awesome shots with the moon in the background.
Show content
Yes, Thorpie was injured. But losing all the most "alpha" looking teams is impressive. Love the build of this final 4. Well, we can expect at least one more Non-elim ahead.