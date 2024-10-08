« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion  (Read 3650 times)

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5872
  • #FlagBlues2024(RIP)#2025?
Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #25 on: October 08, 2024, 04:20:03 AM »
Episode 8 Thoughts

Another pretty good episode for our Namibian adventure! Thought the crystal stall task at the start was a little Survivouresque for my liking, but I'm not saying I hated it! Really enjoyed the poem deciphering task at Swakopmund's Main Beach, that led to the teams having to dig under the whale's spine to find their next clue (not sure about sending the teams to Swakopmund Mole to find their next clue though  :lol: :funny:)

The Detour task was very interesting! I personally found Herero Style Detour to be the worst task of the leg (probably because I'm not interested in arts & crafts  :funny: :lol:), but the German Feast Detour provided me with lots of laughs (what is it with eating challenges this season??? If this isn't a memory task in the final leg, I shall be very disappointed!) Disappointed that there wasn't a Roadblock in this leg, but the night Pit Stop at the Swakopmund Jetty was beautiful

Show content
This was a very predictable Non Elimination Leg, but I'm glad Thorpie & Christian were last over Billy & Oscar - Thorpie's knee injury seems to be getting worse and I won't be surprised if him & Christian are forced to either quit on the next leg of the Race, or he gets medevaced at the next Pit Stop
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 791
Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #26 on: October 08, 2024, 04:05:30 PM »
I am close to being caught-up.

Watched 07 and 08 on the flight back and have just concluded leg 09 with episode 10 on the dock.

Something that sums up the Namibian legs. They were freaking gorgeous.
- Leg 07 being a TBC and also an elimination leg really annoyed me, especially with leg 8 being set as an non-elim. I think I am more annoyed by the team we lost by that weird Elim, than by not losing that team at the following non-elim.
- I think we have a real front runner to win the whole thing. I love the outset of the teams that have become the front-runners of this back half of race, with top teams that were dominating at the very start all crumbling to pieces.
- Sad by that penalty, but those were some really awesome shots with the moon in the background.

Show content
Yes, Thorpie was injured. But losing all the most "alpha" looking teams is impressive. Love the build of this final 4. Well, we can expect at least one more Non-elim ahead.

Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 791
Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 04:35:35 AM »
So finale is next sunday. Not today.

As much as I love all 4 teams that have remained, is is just me or is there something missing this season final teams, compared to last year. Even with the hindsight of how last season concluded, it still felt more competitie for some reason.

As someone who does watch some Thai produced content, and is so used to is more cosmopolitan portrayal, is weird to go back to this more quaint portrayal of the locals.

These Thailand legs seems to go more tourist friendly spots that the recent african legs. I still question the really weird choice of limiting the detour options, and not allowing teams the possibility of switching.
Leg 10 lack or RB was weird, and did centered a lot on local sights.
Leg 11 really makes me wonder if results might be different if detour spots were not limited. The outcome might not have been different, with how tight the race was between the top teams and bottom teams.

Curious how the season will end. I don't expect a repeat of the dilema from last season, even though this season's team all seem very friendly.
Logged

Offline kyleisalive

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 02:59:44 PM »
Last year it felt like every team had a clear shot at the win; this year it seems like a two-team finale.  If Billy and Oscar pull out the win I'll be shocked.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1837
Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:58:23 AM »
Exciting finish but now we have to wait an extra week for the finale. There has been a bit of limited Detours this season. I guess that they don't want to repeat the shot of the lonely man at the vineyard from 2021. Again though this does allow the teams to know where the others are and make them more panicked. This does feel like such an atypical final 3 along the likes of TAR 21.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 