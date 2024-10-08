Show content

This was a very predictable Non Elimination Leg, but I'm glad Thorpie & Christian were last over Billy & Oscar - Thorpie's knee injury seems to be getting worse and I won't be surprised if him & Christian are forced to either quit on the next leg of the Race, or he gets medevaced at the next Pit Stop

Another pretty good episode for our Namibian adventure! Thought the crystal stall task at the start was a little Survivouresque for my liking, but I'm not saying I hated it! Really enjoyed the poem deciphering task at Swakopmund's Main Beach, that led to the teams having to dig under the whale's spine to find their next clue (not sure about sending the teams to Swakopmund Mole to find their next clue thoughThe Detour task was very interesting! I personally found Herero Style Detour to be the worst task of the leg (probably because I'm not interested in arts & crafts), but the German Feast Detour provided me with lots of laughs (what is it with eating challenges this season??? If this isn't a memory task in the final leg, I shall be very disappointed!) Disappointed that there wasn't a Roadblock in this leg, but the night Pit Stop at the Swakopmund Jetty was beautiful