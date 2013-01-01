« previous next »
Episode 8 Thoughts

Another pretty good episode for our Namibian adventure! Thought the crystal stall task at the start was a little Survivouresque for my liking, but I'm not saying I hated it! Really enjoyed the poem deciphering task at Swakopmund's Main Beach, that led to the teams having to dig under the whale's spine to find their next clue (not sure about sending the teams to Swakopmund Mole to find their next clue though  :lol: :funny:)

The Detour task was very interesting! I personally found Herero Style Detour to be the worst task of the leg (probably because I'm not interested in arts & crafts  :funny: :lol:), but the German Feast Detour provided me with lots of laughs (what is it with eating challenges this season??? If this isn't a memory task in the final leg, I shall be very disappointed!) Disappointed that there wasn't a Roadblock in this leg, but the night Pit Stop at the Swakopmund Jetty was beautiful

This was a very predictable Non Elimination Leg, but I'm glad Thorpie & Christian were last over Billy & Oscar - Thorpie's knee injury seems to be getting worse and I won't be surprised if him & Christian are forced to either quit on the next leg of the Race, or he gets medevaced at the next Pit Stop
I am close to being caught-up.

Watched 07 and 08 on the flight back and have just concluded leg 09 with episode 10 on the dock.

Something that sums up the Namibian legs. They were freaking gorgeous.
- Leg 07 being a TBC and also an elimination leg really annoyed me, especially with leg 8 being set as an non-elim. I think I am more annoyed by the team we lost by that weird Elim, than by not losing that team at the following non-elim.
- I think we have a real front runner to win the whole thing. I love the outset of the teams that have become the front-runners of this back half of race, with top teams that were dominating at the very start all crumbling to pieces.
- Sad by that penalty, but those were some really awesome shots with the moon in the background.

Yes, Thorpie was injured. But losing all the most "alpha" looking teams is impressive. Love the build of this final 4. Well, we can expect at least one more Non-elim ahead.

