Show content

Im not really too fussed with Nat & Mel being eliminated. Theyre nice people, but werent really all that entertaining. However, all credit to Mel for participating in the Race despite having two broken bones in her foot!

Finally got around to watching Episode 2 (on the same day that Episode 3 is dueI definitely thought that this leg was much better than the premiere. Wasnt pretty seeing Mel have a total panic attack while on the cable car to the Roadblock, but it was great to see how supportive her sister was. I really enjoyed the Roadblock - really cool traditional challenge that was also quite difficult! Credit to Steph for sticking with the task despite having very poor eyesight.As for the Detour, the Strong Stomach Detour was disgusting! I have no idea how teams managed to eat that cows head (seriously one of the most disgusting tasks I have ever seen in any version of TAR) - Jett & Lily were really smart on taking the penalty early (could of kept them in the Race), but it was quite funny to see many teams throw up during the task. The Soft Touch Detour was probably was the worst challenge of the leg (I dont really care about animal tasks that involve milking???), but it was funny to see Cyrell freaking out over animalsHaving an Intersection at the end of the leg was interesting to say the least. The task of a gaucho horseback riding routine was quite neat, but it was presented as being quite an easy task? I thought the Pit Stop location was quite beautiful and it was good to see a foot race to the mat for last!As for the eliminated team,Also is Billy just going to say good rip each time Oscar rips open a clue?Looking forward to tonights episode concluding our Argentina run!