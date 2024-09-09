While I came into Episode 6 knowing either Havana & Steph or the Tillies would leaving, I can't help but feel that Havana & Steph were screwed by the leg design. A midleg equalizer into a luck Roadblock was just awful design for a leg following a KOR (if anything, this and Soweto could've been switched in order, seeing how much daylight teams had after arriving to the Lodge). While it seemed there was some level of technique that changed efficiency, and eyesight played a role, the Roadblock was too luck-based to be the only determinant besides driving before a Pit Stop. Havana & Steph were a surprisingly strong team, especially in these past legs in South Africa; I don't know how much they lost by, but if they had their lead from the previous day, I'm sure they would've beaten Peter & Bridget.
Aside from this gripe, I've been really enjoying the tasks this season! I was at first skeptical of doing Incan tasks in Argentina, as I thought they'd be better in Peru or Bolivia, but seeing the people of Jujuy, there's undeniably an Indigenous presence. Beyond that, I've been impressed by the eating challenges! In the past, The Amazing Race has relied on eating challenges to mock or elicit a "gross" reaction, but the two tasks thus far have relied on less-than-usual parts of animals ordinarily consumed (per an Anglo-Western perspective). As someone said in Johannesburg, "it's just chicken." While the use of heads and feet added shock value, the tasks highlighted the resourcefulness and aversion to food waste, rather than making the local population seem weird or exotic for their dietary culture.
Looking forward to Namibia!