That was a weird mess. Which is odd, cause I did call a lot of the early part of the most recent Canadian season also a bit of strange, the additional time also made it a little slow.Starting line in the middle of the city. A bit surprised we didn't get more sigthings from it, at least expected more than those few got.Those look like some huge backpacks, are AU standarizing them?Beau's failed attempt at his stint on Dancing with the Stars still weird, which is a show I did not expect to mention this season, as we don't think we share cast members this year.Cooking side of the detour did look more straightforward. But dancing was definitely more fun watch for the non-co-ed teams.A team taking a penalty on leg 1Loved seeing the girls playing some footie at the pit stop.Not surprised by the team that was eliminated. Sad to see them go, there are some unlikable teams among those bottom teams.Wow another one by less than 5 minutes, but unlike in Canada, last team arrived within those 5 minutes before the penaly expired.Leg 2 is airing tomorrow (technically today, considering AU hours).