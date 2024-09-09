« previous next »
TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion

Xoruz

TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 09, 2024, 05:25:19 AM
saved
Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 09, 2024, 06:16:27 PM
After last years celebrity season turned out really well, I was excited for this season, and this was a good start that showed off a few classics from Buenos Aires. This seems like a fun group of teams though I can see why Cyrell has now been on multiple reality shows. It was surprising to see a team take a penalty in the first episode. Also, why Ive accepted the shorter penalties since Covid for this version, 30 minutes for a Detour does seem low.
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 09, 2024, 06:33:33 PM
That was a weird mess. Which is odd, cause I did call a lot of the early part of the most recent Canadian season also a bit of strange, the additional time also made it a little slow.
Starting line in the middle of the city. A bit surprised we didn't get more sigthings from it, at least expected more than those few got.
Those look like some huge backpacks, are AU standarizing them?
Beau's failed attempt at his stint on Dancing with the Stars still weird, which is a show I did not expect to mention this season, as we don't think we share cast members this year.
Cooking side of the detour did look more straightforward. But dancing was definitely more fun watch for the non-co-ed teams.
A team taking a penalty on leg 1  :groan: :groan:
Loved seeing the girls playing some footie at the pit stop.
Not surprised by the team that was eliminated. Sad to see them go, there are some unlikable teams among those bottom teams.
Wow another one by less than 5 minutes, but unlike in Canada, last team arrived within those 5 minutes before the penaly expired.

Leg 2 is airing tomorrow (technically today, considering AU hours).




BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 10, 2024, 06:45:02 AM
Episode 1 Thoughts

This premiere was interesting to say the least! The cast is quite fantastic so far (with my favourites being Billy & Oscar and Cyrell & Eden), and it was good to see
Show content
Luke & Julie go home after taking the penalty  :groan:. I have an issue with penalties on this version being extremely weak compared to the US & Canada versions - it almost encourages teams to take penalties

Now, onto the tasks! Im still a little unsure about actually starting a season outside of Australia, but I just need to get over it  :funny: I didnt find the dog counting task particularly exciting, but it was quite funny to see a few teams struggling with counting (mind you, the task was harder than it looked)! The Detour was quite traditional (the sandwich making task would have been so much easier than the tango task) and that La Boca soccer chant would have been so hard! (I instantly would have been chanting AFL chants  :funny:). I was so disappointed not to see Alen as one of the La Boca supporters, it would of been the perfect challenge for him to participate in!

All in all, quite a good premiere, but I didnt rate it as good as last years (maybe because Argentina has no standing compared to India as a location  :lol:)

Ive been crazy busy with work this past few months and didnt get a chance to catch Episode 2 live but I have recorded it and will hopefully watch it later tonight (the cow head eating task looks disgusting!)
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 10, 2024, 12:33:22 PM
Loved that we left the large cities, and this caused a lot travelling confusion, language is even much more of a challenge.
I am doomed with TAR7 flashbacks, with another meat eating challenge in Argentina, with teams choosing to take penalty over it. The limited spot per detour side, was almost cruel. Choosing to take the penalty early feels almost strategic, like how Rob and Amber were playing the game back in the day.
Considering that the Detour is followed by ban intersection, then the pit stop is there.
Beau's small talk with the greeter still such a weird part of the current Australian iteratioin of the show.
Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 10, 2024, 07:34:08 PM
Holy cow!

That was a pretty great leg that all came down to a penalty and a foot race. It was nice to revisit Salta after all these years and explore more of the city. Have to agree that this leg turned into TAR 7 with a team getting lost for an hour, the cow head, and gauchos. Was nice to get some clarity with the Detour penalty as its more about how much of the task the team completed. Hoping though its more early days, and not a pattern with every team taking penalties. Cant recall ever seeing an Intersection at the end of a leg, but at least it gave the last place team a chance.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 14, 2024, 09:15:14 PM
Episode 2 Thoughts

Finally got around to watching Episode 2 (on the same day that Episode 3 is due  :lol: :funny:)

I definitely thought that this leg was much better than the premiere. Wasnt pretty seeing Mel have a total panic attack while on the cable car to the Roadblock, but it was great to see how supportive her sister was. I really enjoyed the Roadblock - really cool traditional challenge that was also quite difficult! Credit to Steph for sticking with the task despite having very poor eyesight.

As for the Detour, the Strong Stomach Detour was disgusting! I have no idea how teams managed to eat that cows head (seriously one of the most disgusting tasks I have ever seen in any version of TAR) - Jett & Lily were really smart on taking the penalty early (could of kept them in the Race), but it was quite funny to see many teams throw up during the task. The Soft Touch Detour was probably was the worst challenge of the leg (I dont really care about animal tasks that involve milking???), but it was funny to see Cyrell freaking out over animals  :funny: :lol:

Having an Intersection at the end of the leg was interesting to say the least. The task of a gaucho horseback riding routine was quite neat, but it was presented as being quite an easy task? I thought the Pit Stop location was quite beautiful and it was good to see a foot race to the mat for last!

As for the eliminated team,
Show content
Im not really too fussed with Nat & Mel being eliminated. Theyre nice people, but werent really all that entertaining. However, all credit to Mel for participating in the Race despite having two broken bones in her foot!

Also is Billy just going to say good rip each time Oscar rips open a clue?  :lol: :funny:

Looking forward to tonights episode concluding our Argentina run!
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 15, 2024, 12:53:03 PM
Not sure if it's true, but I just heard this season actually didn't allow Detour switching, and that's why we saw two teams quit the Detour in the first two episodes.

If true, that is a really, really stupid choice. Manufactured penalty drama.
Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 15, 2024, 04:39:15 PM
We got our first leg without penalties.

One thing about the celebrity seasons is how they focus on the countries they visit and how they show off lesser known corners. Though it is funny that Tilcara was just on Celebrity Race Across the World las week. Still can't figure out how a small comment lead to a one-sided blow up from Cyrell to Thorpie.

Small note, whoever named one of the llamas Kuzco has my sense of humor and nostalgia. Also, I think Pete visually represented what a lot of people think about alarm clocks.
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 15, 2024, 10:12:32 PM
This was a tough leg physically.
Glad there were no penalties.
Well the luck ran out for this team. Not sad to see them go, as they were mostly unlikable.
A bit surprised it was a elimnation leg, I kept expecting to get at least one non-elim per country, for some silly reason.
Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 16, 2024, 06:03:14 PM
23 years and there has never been a leg in Johannesburg until now.

In all fairness, it was nice to see a large South African city that's not Cape Town. They really want to trip teams up with eating tasks. Half of the legs so far have had one.
Show content
I was stunned with that ending. I thought Jett & Lily were safe. Didn't know it was that close.


Also, what was that sequence with Havana & Steph in the elevator?  :funny:
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 16, 2024, 06:12:56 PM
Really enjoy when they make teams use public transportation,
Curious about the detour situation. Leg 2 did state that stations were limited for that leg. Leg 3 and 4 did not state specifically, but from the way teams spreadout through the challenges it seems like so. If swapping are not allowed, it is just weird. Some teams missing the first train weren't hindered that much, as they were still able to catch up during the detour.
What about this race efforts to make teams eat feet and heads part of the challenges. Calling it KFC is a funny thing.
Happy that the leg didn't just conclude at the RB, and it kept going with another ARI.Impressive how long teams were stuck there mostly at the same time, Loved how teams that found the clue tried to be conspicous and hide it. And it was gorgeous sight, as most top teams arrived during sundown, until it became a night race.
We had this last season, but is this another season with two fairly strong FF teams, competing for top spots.  The ladies on the footrace for the mat was very exciting. Sad this was an elimination leg, was almost hoping this would be a non-elim.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 20, 2024, 11:50:08 PM
Episode 3 Thoughts

Finally caught up on Leg 3 last night (I warned y'all that I've been busy!  :lol: :funny:)

I personally found this leg to most the most boring episode of the season so far. Sure, the scenery looked amazing, but I found the tasks to be extremely boring and slow. Thought that the brick moulding task was the most interesting task of the leg, but I've always felt this task is better in a country like India or Malawi. Wasn't fussed with either of the Detour tasks, but appreciated the history and cultural traditions of Walk Like An Incan (after learning all about the Incans in a History class in school :funny:). Found Dress Like An Incan to easily be the worst task of the leg

Didn't mind the llama Roadblock, as it was funny to see some different team's reaction to the animal and I liked how the Pit Stop was in a tricky location and teams had to be smart as to where to find it

Show content
Devastated to see Cyrell & Eden go. They were my favorite team of the season by far (but so revealed to see my second favorite team, Billy & Oscar survive). Cyrell's fight with Christian over nothing was hilarious :lol: :funny:

Really looking forward to our trio of South African legs
Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 11:41:15 AM
One aspect that helps TAR stand out is the interactions with locals. That was lost a bit due to COVID, but it came out in full force this leg. We genuinely got some inspiring moments like with the Tillies at the drum task as well as funny moments during the Detour. It was also funny that the bicycle task was either the easiest thing ever for some racers or the most frustrating thing for others to the point that it led to a penalty.

Show content
Brooke & Adam have become one of my favorite, so I was happy to see them win.
