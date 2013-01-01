Show content

I have an issue with penalties on this version being extremely weak compared to the US & Canada versions - it almost encourages teams to take penalties Luke & Julie go home after taking the penalty.

This premiere was interesting to say the least! The cast is quite fantastic so far (with my favourites being Billy & Oscar and Cyrell & Eden), and it was good to seeNow, onto the tasks! Im still a little unsure about actually starting a season outside of Australia, but I just need to get over itI didnt find the dog counting task particularly exciting, but it was quite funny to see a few teams struggling with counting (mind you, the task was harder than it looked)! The Detour was quite traditional (the sandwich making task would have been so much easier than the tango task) and that La Boca soccer chant would have been so hard! (I instantly would have been chanting AFL chants). I was so disappointed not to see Alen as one of the La Boca supporters, it would of been the perfect challenge for him to participate in!All in all, quite a good premiere, but I didnt rate it as good as last years (maybe because Argentina has no standing compared to India as a locationIve been crazy busy with work this past few months and didnt get a chance to catch Episode 2 live but I have recorded it and will hopefully watch it later tonight (the cow head eating task looks disgusting!)