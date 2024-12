finamazing, do you know what "Viheliäät Vuorosanat" means? Google Translate can't make heads or tails of it.



It could mean something like "Measly lines/dialogue" but basicly "difficult 'pain in the ass' lines".were great again. Older, titan ladies, are great but Leea is cursing 24/7, which starts to be annoying. However, they are funny with their raunchy humour. "We were searching for Shakira's ass". If there were two older guys saying similar stuff they are saying and doing (like kissing the judges), media would point it out. Also low key racism from Leea on Episode 7 in the drums task. Leea said that they should go quickly, because the black dudes are on the task and they have the rhythm in them. Kaarina (the bigger one) looked like she gave her all, when she strolled to the castle hill and to the finish map at the end of episode 7I still like all the teams, Mimosa&Father are my least favourites. Paulus&Adelina are truly sweethearts, as was expected. I like Metti, and I think she still is the most entertaining and competitive. Though I hated how she acted towards the dogs in the episode 7. The brothers are nice, and I kinda like that even though they are making mistakes and they struggle at least with one task, they manage to stay on the top-3.Colombia is so beautiful. I kinda wish they would go more to the nature, maybe in Panama?