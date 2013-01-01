I wouldn't say that Finland's first outing was the best, but I was happy to see it return.



Episode 1



They're sticking to the time differences after airports, but the use of public transportation in Krakow did shake that up. The Roadblock ended up being a bit brutal with one team taking 100 minutes to finish it. The Express Pass was introduced, and there was quite a competition among a few teams to win it. Paulus & Adeliina and Leea & Kaarina had a fun first impression.



Episode 2



This leg suffered from a very lopsided Detour. I don't know how anyone could finish the counting task since there were so many small statues. None of them got close. Surprisingly, the Roadblock ended being a slight equalizer. Even though it was the same task from TAR 27, these racers struggled more.