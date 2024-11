Episode 3, nice to see this country again after so long.



Nothing went well for Jani & Maria. First their cab driver takes them to the wrong statue, then they struggle at the Detour, and finally they quit the Roadblock.

When I first found out that they might be going to Romania, it felt like such a treat since the country is so underused. The judge at the singing Detour had some brutal moments like saying how teams weren't singing Romanian at all or that some performances were as good as they could get. The Roadblock was not one for vegetarians. Elias & Matias also criticized the gymnastics judge for passing Metti & Hanna on what they viewed as an inferior performance.