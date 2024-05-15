« previous next »
TAR 37 Media

TAR 37 Media
May 15, 2024, 03:42:30 PM
https://deadline.com/2024/05/cbs-fall-2024-25-schedule-1235901885/

Missing from the fall schedule is reality veteran The Amazing Race, which will return in midseason, possibly with a new twist, Reisenbach teased.

https://parade.com/tv/the-amazing-race-36-phil-keoghan-angie-danny-butler-elimination-finale-sneak-peek

We know the audience loves the airports; we know the audience loves mixing things up. We know that the audience loves going to new places, like Slovenia in Season 35. We got so much great feedback about Slovenia, so expect to see some new destinations, and also trying some new things. I'm just trying to spin things up differently, a few change-ups and surprises, I guess you could say. And I think what we have with our show that is truly unique is I'm trying to think of a show that has more surprises than Amazing Race. I don't think I don't think there's a show that has as many surprises.
Re: TAR 37 Media
August 06, 2024, 03:25:33 PM
https://www.goldderby.com/feature/phil-keoghan-the-amazing-race-video-interview-1205902082/

In June, Keoghan wrapped production on Season 37, which is scheduled to air next year with 90-minute episodes once again. We wanted to do a season where there were a few surprise elements, so I guess thats what I would say would summarize what we did, he teases. Theres just some things that come of left field for the contestants and I think the viewers will find it fun. Not necessarily new twists but just surprises.
Re: TAR 37 Media
November 13, 2024, 01:02:53 PM
Re: TAR 37 Media
November 13, 2024, 01:19:29 PM
SURVIVOR, hosted by Jeff Probst, returns for season 48 with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), followed by 90-minute episodes throughout the season. The 37th season of THE AMAZING RACE, hosted by Phil Keoghan, premieres with 90-minute episodes beginning Wednesday, March 5, 2025 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

Link: https://www.paramountpressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/releases/?view=110608-cbs-announces-winter-premiere-dates-for-2024-25-primetime-season
Re: TAR 37 Media
November 13, 2024, 02:00:35 PM
Wow even Survivor getting a later-ish return. Or is that just an impressions. Thought they might try early February.
Lucky for me, a march premiere does mean fewer weeks during standard time (only one), while most of the season being after DST begins.
Re: TAR 37 Media
January 10, 2025, 12:13:40 PM
Lori & Scott, a married couple who will be seen racing on the upcoming TAR 37 season will be on Raid the Cage on Feb 19th playing against Ryan & Noelle, former Survivor contestants  from season 43!





TWO TEAMS OF TWO FACE OFF TO GRAB-AND-GO PRIZES BEFORE TIME RUNS OUT, ON RAID THE CAGE, AIRING WEDNESDAYS AT 9:00 PM

The Amazing Race vs. Survivor Wednesday, Feb. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

CBS reality stars face off as Lori and Scott, a couple who raced around the globe on THE AMAZING RACE, take on friends Noelle and Ryan who survived SURVIVOR. Find out who will outlast the competition and come out on top?

Link: https://www.paramountpressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/raid-the-cage/releases/?view=110840-two-teams-of-two-face-off-to-grab-and-go-prizes-before-time-runs-out-on-raid-the-cage-airing-wednesdays-at-900-pm
Re: TAR 37 Media
January 23, 2025, 04:51:40 PM
The first episode will be screened at SCAD TVfest next month in Atlanta with Phil in attendance.

https://www.scadtvfest.com/2025/screening/amazing-race
Re: TAR 37 Media
February 05, 2025, 09:04:28 AM
https://ew.com/the-amazing-race-season-37-cast-revealed-8785819

Cast reveal for the "season of surprises."
Re: TAR 37 Media
February 05, 2025, 09:09:39 AM
MEET THE 14 TEAMS THAT WILL COMPETE ON ONE OF THE MOST CHALLENGING RACES AROUND THE WORLD ON THE SEASON PREMIERE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 5 ON CBS!



Dubbed the Season of Surprises, The 37th Race Around the World Features the Largest Cast Ever Who Will Encounter Game-Changing Twists in Every Episode

The Emmy Award-Winning Series Returns with 90-Minute Original Episodes All Season, on Reality Night Wednesday, Beginning with Survivor at 8:00 PM and The Amazing Race at 9:30 PM[/

b]



Front row, from left to right: Nick Fio and Mike Fio, Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney, Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge, Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden

Middle row, from left to right: Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey, Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen, Brett Hamby and Mark Romain, Ernest Cato and Bridget Cato, Mark Crawford and Larry Graham

Back row, from left to right: Melinda Papadeas and Erika Papadeas, Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden, Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson, Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns, Jeff Pops Bailey and Jeff Bailey

Meet the 14 new teams that will embark on the journey of a lifetime when the 37th season of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, hosted by Phil Keoghan, kicks off Wednesday, March 5 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The season of surprises features the largest cast ever in the history of the Race. The new teams will encounter game-changing twists in every episode, including the classic game pieces the Fast Forward and U-Turn  and the additions of new ones, such as a Fork in the Road, which Racers will confront on the first leg in Hong Kong. When teams arrive at the Fork in the Road, they will have to choose which direction and route they want to take to the Pit Stop, creating two parallel races where two teams will be eliminated.

This season 14 teams will embark on an unforgettable adventure, said Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, co-creators and executive producers of THE AMAZING RACE. Traveling around the globe for a stop in Osaka, Japan, where they will experience a modern-day bullet train in a thriving city and then immerse themselves in a 12,000-year-old tradition, performing with a taiko drum group. They will feel the adrenaline rush of skydiving over Dubais breathtaking cityscape contrasted with another stop, for the first time on THE AMAZING RACE, in the countryside of Bulgaria, where they will participate in a traditional folk dance. Adding a new city this season, teams will visit the medieval village of Strasbourg, France, which will feel like stepping into a fairytale. For our season of surprises, there is no end to the drama, twists and turns until we see who the winners are!
Re: TAR 37 Media
February 05, 2025, 02:39:20 PM
Phil talking about this season at SCAD TVfest.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E555sNH3alg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E555sNH3alg</a>
Re: TAR 37 Media
February 10, 2025, 03:46:30 PM
Raid the Cage - The Amazing Race vs. Survivor (Sneak Peek 1)

CBS reality stars face off! Lori and Scott, a couple who will race around the globe on the upcoming 37th season of THE AMAZING RACE, take on friends Noelle and Ryan, who survived SURVIVOR. Find out who will outlast the competition and come out on top!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VMkExnPlpXg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VMkExnPlpXg</a>

Raid the Cage - The Amazing Race vs. Survivor (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mHflnIcLywA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mHflnIcLywA</a>

Raid the Cage - The Amazing Race vs. Survivor (Sneak Peek 3)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B_QkjyQ5y8U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B_QkjyQ5y8U</a>
Re: TAR 37 Media
February 12, 2025, 01:15:50 PM
ARE Y'ALL READY?

Re: TAR 37 Media
February 19, 2025, 07:29:43 AM
First Promo

https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/phil-keoghan-teases-surprises-for-amazing-race-season-37-1st-look/

Got a few locations like Jumeirah Beach in Dubai, the Dōtonbori Canal in Osaka, and Penglipuran Village in Bali. The Intersection is back.
Re: TAR 37 Media
February 19, 2025, 08:31:03 AM
Here's the video of the season promo from US Magazine!

Phil Keoghan Teases Surprises for Amazing Race Season 37 1st Look

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kNvWc3ZTj6c" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kNvWc3ZTj6c</a>

Video courtesy of HMP Contests
Re: TAR 37 Media
February 25, 2025, 02:00:17 AM
TAR 37 broadcast details for fellow Australian viewers:

Season 37 of The Amazing Race will be fast-tracked to 7plus next week, same day as the US.

There are 14 new teams starting out in Los Angeles. This season is dubbed the Season of Surprises where every episode features a game-changing twist.

6pm Thursday 6th March on 7plus.

A broadcast date is yet to be confirmed.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/02/7plus-the-amazing-race-us.html
Re: TAR 37 Media
February 26, 2025, 09:41:13 AM
Watch first 5 minutes of The Amazing Race season 37 premiere (exclusive)

https://ew.com/watch-first-5-minutes-amazing-race-season-37-premiere-exclusive-11683297
Re: TAR 37 Media
March 03, 2025, 09:26:11 AM
https://popculture.com/reality-tv/news/meet-14-teams-competing-on-the-amazing-race-season-37-exclusive/

Meet the 14 Teams Competing on 'The Amazing Race' Season 37

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zqPV71wb9NE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zqPV71wb9NE</a>
Re: TAR 37 Media
March 03, 2025, 09:28:28 AM
https://www.traveldailynews.asia/asia-pacific/the-amazing-race-season-37-kicks-off-in-hong-kong-a-tourism-boost-in-the-making/

CBSs The Amazing Race is set to return for its 37th season on March 5, with an action-packed premiere in Hong Kong. Known for its fast-paced competition and breathtaking locations, the Emmy Award-winning reality series will showcase the citys iconic skyline, cultural heritage, and urban vibrancy. As teams race through Hong Kong, tackling high-energy challenges, the global spotlight on the city is expected to drive significant tourism benefits, reinforcing its position as a must-visit destination.

Television has long been a powerful driver of tourism, with travelers seeking to experience the destinations they see on screen. Previous seasons of The Amazing Race have influenced travel patterns, increasing interest in featured locations such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Iceland. The impact of such media exposure is particularly crucial for Hong Kong, which has been actively revitalizing its tourism sector post-pandemic.

According to Dr. Emily Chan, a tourism marketing expert at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, A show like The Amazing Race, which reaches millions of viewers globally, offers immense promotional value. When audiences see contestants navigating Hong Kongs dynamic streets and picturesque landscapes, they are more likely to consider visiting the city themselves.

The upcoming season will highlight a variety of Hong Kongs attractions, blending historical landmarks with modern marvels. From the bustling streets of Mong Kok to the serene greenery of Victoria Peak, the contestants journey will demonstrate the citys diverse offerings. Iconic sites such as the West Kowloon Cultural District and Victoria Harbour will feature prominently, showcasing Hong Kongs unique mix of East and West.

Dane Cheng, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, emphasized the shows potential to reshape perceptions. Many travelers associate Hong Kong with its skyline, but theres so much moretraditional markets, lush hiking trails, and rich heritage sites. The Amazing Races extensive coverage will help position the city as a multifaceted travel destination, he said.
Re: TAR 37 Media
March 04, 2025, 06:08:13 PM
The Amazing Race Season 37 Premiere Preview

Host Phil Keoghan gives a behind-the-scenes look at the 37th season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE. In a season full of twists & surprises, the Emmy Award-wining series sends its largest cast ever on a trek around the world. The 37th season of THE AMAZING RACE premieres with 90-minute episodes beginning Wednesday, March 5, 2025 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vqhgAcAztLQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vqhgAcAztLQ</a>
Re: TAR 37 Media
March 06, 2025, 08:17:16 AM
Opening Intro!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jq81VkkMp3U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jq81VkkMp3U</a>

Video credit to Evan Weinstein
Re: TAR 37 Media
Today at 03:22:05 PM
TAR 37 FINALE VIEWING PARTY

The party took place at Berry Park in Brooklyn, NY, hosted by the eventful winners, Carson & Jack. Eleven out of the fourteen teams were in attendance among some former racers. Thanks to Luis (S34) for filming & posting this video. ENJOY!!!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2RCnmVmsRa8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2RCnmVmsRa8</a>
