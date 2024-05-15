Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Missing from the fall schedule is reality veteran The Amazing Race, which will return in midseason, possibly with a new twist, Reisenbach teased.
We know the audience loves the airports; we know the audience loves mixing things up. We know that the audience loves going to new places, like Slovenia in Season 35. We got so much great feedback about Slovenia, so expect to see some new destinations, and also trying some new things. I'm just trying to spin things up differently, a few change-ups and surprises, I guess you could say. And I think what we have with our show that is truly unique is I'm trying to think of a show that has more surprises than Amazing Race. I don't think I don't think there's a show that has as many surprises.
In June, Keoghan wrapped production on Season 37, which is scheduled to air next year with 90-minute episodes once again. We wanted to do a season where there were a few surprise elements, so I guess thats what I would say would summarize what we did, he teases. Theres just some things that come of left field for the contestants and I think the viewers will find it fun. Not necessarily new twists but just surprises.
Season 37 of The Amazing Race will be fast-tracked to 7plus next week, same day as the US.There are 14 new teams starting out in Los Angeles. This season is dubbed the Season of Surprises where every episode features a game-changing twist.6pm Thursday 6th March on 7plus.A broadcast date is yet to be confirmed.
CBSs The Amazing Race is set to return for its 37th season on March 5, with an action-packed premiere in Hong Kong. Known for its fast-paced competition and breathtaking locations, the Emmy Award-winning reality series will showcase the citys iconic skyline, cultural heritage, and urban vibrancy. As teams race through Hong Kong, tackling high-energy challenges, the global spotlight on the city is expected to drive significant tourism benefits, reinforcing its position as a must-visit destination.Television has long been a powerful driver of tourism, with travelers seeking to experience the destinations they see on screen. Previous seasons of The Amazing Race have influenced travel patterns, increasing interest in featured locations such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Iceland. The impact of such media exposure is particularly crucial for Hong Kong, which has been actively revitalizing its tourism sector post-pandemic.According to Dr. Emily Chan, a tourism marketing expert at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, A show like The Amazing Race, which reaches millions of viewers globally, offers immense promotional value. When audiences see contestants navigating Hong Kongs dynamic streets and picturesque landscapes, they are more likely to consider visiting the city themselves.The upcoming season will highlight a variety of Hong Kongs attractions, blending historical landmarks with modern marvels. From the bustling streets of Mong Kok to the serene greenery of Victoria Peak, the contestants journey will demonstrate the citys diverse offerings. Iconic sites such as the West Kowloon Cultural District and Victoria Harbour will feature prominently, showcasing Hong Kongs unique mix of East and West.Dane Cheng, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, emphasized the shows potential to reshape perceptions. Many travelers associate Hong Kong with its skyline, but theres so much moretraditional markets, lush hiking trails, and rich heritage sites. The Amazing Races extensive coverage will help position the city as a multifaceted travel destination, he said.
Page created in 0.09 seconds with 33 queries.