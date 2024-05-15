Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
Missing from the fall schedule is reality veteran The Amazing Race, which will return in midseason, possibly with a new twist, Reisenbach teased.
We know the audience loves the airports; we know the audience loves mixing things up. We know that the audience loves going to new places, like Slovenia in Season 35. We got so much great feedback about Slovenia, so expect to see some new destinations, and also trying some new things. I'm just trying to spin things up differently, a few change-ups and surprises, I guess you could say. And I think what we have with our show that is truly unique is I'm trying to think of a show that has more surprises than Amazing Race. I don't think I don't think there's a show that has as many surprises.
In June, Keoghan wrapped production on Season 37, which is scheduled to air next year with 90-minute episodes once again. We wanted to do a season where there were a few surprise elements, so I guess thats what I would say would summarize what we did, he teases. Theres just some things that come of left field for the contestants and I think the viewers will find it fun. Not necessarily new twists but just surprises.
Page created in 0.075 seconds with 32 queries.