The Amazing Race Season 37 Premiere Preview
Host Phil Keoghan gives a behind-the-scenes look at the 37th season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE. In a season full of twists & surprises, the Emmy Award-wining series sends its largest cast ever on a trek around the world. The 37th season of THE AMAZING RACE premieres with 90-minute episodes beginning Wednesday, March 5, 2025 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT).
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vqhgAcAztLQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vqhgAcAztLQ</a>