For the most part, this seems like it'll be a strong cast. A few stood out from episode 1:



-Lauren & Nicole reminded me of Michelle & Jo from TAR Australia, and were pretty much as I expected for that reason. Hopefully the strong start continues.

-Kevin & Gurleen already showing they will resort to villainy. On BBCan, he had a way of finding loopholes in competitions, so the arcade thing is in line for him.

-Brad & Sam are giving Steve & Anna Leigh vibes and I'm all for it. He was known in the NHL for being a "goon", so I could see where she gets the assertiveness.

-Michael & Tyson losing their money at the starting line... clearly not the brightest bulbs.



Of the teams we know are making the F4, I'm making an early call that either Lauren & Nicole or Colin & Matt win this. Both seem to have the physical and mental/attention-to-detail parts of the race down. Lauren & Nicole have the edge for being the only one of those four teams to nail their Pit Stop question on the first try. Taylor & Katie impressed me with their early lead, but gave me doubts when Taylor (or was that Katie?) kept missing the "cooked an omelette" part so many times. Michael & Tyson are likely the also-ran finalists. At least that's what I'm getting so far, between the money snafu and struggling so much with the Pit Stop question task.