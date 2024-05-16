« previous next »
Avid

Reply #25 on: May 16, 2024, 09:49:27 AM
So we  have a winner already
Joberio

Reply #26 on: May 16, 2024, 10:07:37 PM
This season really surprises me!  For the first time ever, multiple women's teams on the final leg?!

It's about time it happened for Canada, even if it did take the final leg turning into an F4 finale.
Parasparopagraho

Reply #27 on: June 07, 2024, 09:18:49 PM
Already the best boot order amongst 2024s three Anglophone editions (Suomi will be hard pressed to match its inaugural season).
Joberio

Reply #28 on: June 27, 2024, 05:46:58 PM
After actually seeing what the teams look like . . . not a fan of both of the African-Canadian teams seemingly being the first two to go.  I'm sure that their ousters will be perfectly fair, but it just sucks, because we see so few of them cast.  So to know that they're the first two gone?  Wow.
Maanca

Reply #29 on: June 27, 2024, 06:02:49 PM
Yeah, but their bios pretty much read like they came into the race for their social media brand. These are often among the first to go in TAR.
Joberio

Reply #30 on: Today at 12:36:07 PM
Well, I'm not so bummed anymore after seeing how both performed on the first leg.  They're easily the two weakest, worst teams this season, so honest, Eva & Trystynne had a mercy killing, and I imagine that Dorothy & Olus will have one, too.
