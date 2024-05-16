For the most part, this seems like it'll be a strong cast. A few stood out from episode 1:
-Lauren & Nicole reminded me of Michelle & Jo from TAR Australia, and were pretty much as I expected for that reason. Hopefully the strong start continues.
-Kevin & Gurleen already showing they will resort to villainy. On BBCan, he had a way of finding loopholes in competitions, so the arcade thing is in line for him.
-Brad & Sam are giving Steve & Anna Leigh vibes and I'm all for it. He was known in the NHL for being a "goon", so I could see where she gets the assertiveness.
-Michael & Tyson losing their money at the starting line... clearly not the brightest bulbs.