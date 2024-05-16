« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)  (Read 5009 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Avid

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
Re: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« Reply #25 on: May 16, 2024, 09:49:27 AM »
So we  have a winner already
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 516
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« Reply #26 on: May 16, 2024, 10:07:37 PM »
This season really surprises me!  For the first time ever, multiple women's teams on the final leg?!

It's about time it happened for Canada, even if it did take the final leg turning into an F4 finale.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
Re: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« Reply #27 on: June 07, 2024, 09:18:49 PM »
Already the best boot order amongst 2024s three Anglophone editions (Suomi will be hard pressed to match its inaugural season).
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 516
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« Reply #28 on: June 27, 2024, 05:46:58 PM »
After actually seeing what the teams look like . . . not a fan of both of the African-Canadian teams seemingly being the first two to go.  I'm sure that their ousters will be perfectly fair, but it just sucks, because we see so few of them cast.  So to know that they're the first two gone?  Wow.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4361
Re: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« Reply #29 on: June 27, 2024, 06:02:49 PM »
Quote from: Joberio on June 27, 2024, 05:46:58 PM
After actually seeing what the teams look like . . . not a fan of both of the African-Canadian teams seemingly being the first two to go.  I'm sure that their ousters will be perfectly fair, but it just sucks, because we see so few of them cast.  So to know that they're the first two gone?  Wow.

Yeah, but their bios pretty much read like they came into the race for their social media brand. These are often among the first to go in TAR.
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 516
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:36:07 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on June 27, 2024, 06:02:49 PM
Quote from: Joberio on June 27, 2024, 05:46:58 PM
After actually seeing what the teams look like . . . not a fan of both of the African-Canadian teams seemingly being the first two to go.  I'm sure that their ousters will be perfectly fair, but it just sucks, because we see so few of them cast.  So to know that they're the first two gone?  Wow.

Yeah, but their bios pretty much read like they came into the race for their social media brand. These are often among the first to go in TAR.
Well, I'm not so bummed anymore after seeing how both performed on the first leg.  They're easily the two weakest, worst teams this season, so to be honest, Eva & Trystenne had a mercy killing, and I imagine that Dorothy & Olus will have one, too.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:21:16 PM by Joberio »
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4361
Re: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:18:05 PM »
For the most part, this seems like it'll be a strong cast. A few stood out from episode 1:

-Lauren & Nicole reminded me of Michelle & Jo from TAR Australia, and were pretty much as I expected for that reason. Hopefully the strong start continues.
-Kevin & Gurleen already showing they will resort to villainy. On BBCan, he had a way of finding loopholes in competitions, so the arcade thing is in line for him.
-Brad & Sam are giving Steve & Anna Leigh vibes and I'm all for it. He was known in the NHL for being a "goon", so I could see where she gets the assertiveness.
-Michael & Tyson losing their money at the starting line... clearly not the brightest bulbs.
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 516
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:25:13 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 01:18:05 PM
For the most part, this seems like it'll be a strong cast. A few stood out from episode 1:

-Lauren & Nicole reminded me of Michelle & Jo from TAR Australia, and were pretty much as I expected for that reason. Hopefully the strong start continues.
-Kevin & Gurleen already showing they will resort to villainy. On BBCan, he had a way of finding loopholes in competitions, so the arcade thing is in line for him.
-Brad & Sam are giving Steve & Anna Leigh vibes and I'm all for it. He was known in the NHL for being a "goon", so I could see where she gets the assertiveness.
-Michael & Tyson losing their money at the starting line... clearly not the brightest bulbs.
Of the teams we know are making the F4, I'm making an early call that either Lauren & Nicole or Colin & Matt win this.  Both seem to have the physical and mental/attention-to-detail parts of the race down.  Lauren & Nicole have the edge for being the only one of those four teams to nail their Pit Stop question on the first try.  Taylor & Katie impressed me with their early lead, but gave me doubts when Taylor (or was that Katie?) kept missing the "cooked an omelette" part so many times.  Michael & Tyson are likely the also-ran finalists.  At least that's what I'm getting so far, between the money snafu and struggling so much with the Pit Stop question task.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 