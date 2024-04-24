« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)  (Read 2823 times)

Because we know that we're going to need this!  :lol: :funny:
Since I started this thread, I may as well give my initial two cents, based on what we know so far  :lol: :funny:

I'm quite impressed by what I've seen so far! I'm very happy to see Niagara Falls featured again! I'm hoping that we get a full leg there this time, as I've heard the place is pretty incredible!

As for the cast, I'm a little surprised that it isn't an All-Stars season. As we are now in our 10th season, I do agree with a previous poster with regards to Switchbacks (the greatest Switchback I'll be happy to see is going back to some sort of international travel :lol: :funny:). Of course, it wouldn't be TAR Canada without our reality crossovers (the Big Brother Canada winner & his Traitors Canada girlfriend). I'm not happy to see the former NHL player being casted (despite being a huge ice hockey fan, go Islanders!), I think those sorts of "celebrities" should be saved for a Celebrity Edition.

However, I'm very happy to see that TAR Canada has finally casted a little person! This is the exact type of diversity producers should be casting for!

In all in, as long as TAR Canada 10 doesn't spend half of their legs in Ontario and British Columbia... the route should be good! (Serously, the more I watch TAR Canada, the more South Park stereotypes I see!  :lol: :funny:)
Feels somewhat ironic that it took TAR Canada 10 seasons to cast an NHL player.
Feels somewhat ironic that it took TAR Canada 10 seasons to cast an NHL player.
Last year I casually tweeted Jon about this...I didn't think he was listening lol
Loved watching TAR Canada. I got hooked watching S.2 onwards. It looks like a stellar cast to me. I have high hopes for this Season
Being an international viewer, it's good to see a new place being visited on this franchise, aka the Sunshine Coast in BC!
Whoa... for Manitoba, they're actually going somewhere outside of Winnipeg for the first time?!

Of course it'd be Russell, Jonny's hometown.
Wow .The uturn vote. Hope its compulsory. ITS a great replica of tar 35  :cheer:
2 teams are missing from u turn board
So we have our final nine
It's their 10th season. Even on a domestic route, they should put a strong effort into this one :P

At least they realized that there is more to Manitoba than just Winnipeg.
I have always wished and tweeted that AmazingRace  should do a dance from the crimean region ..it hasn't happened but am happy to see canada has it..The dances from crimean are epic on tiktok  :ghug:
My cousins used to live in Elora growing up, it's a very familiar place to me.

I heard Arnold Schwarzenegger was filming there just the other day. Maybe someone will be lucky enough to run into him.
Double uturn and a double pass..The Canadians ain't playing around  :-*
Double uturn and a double pass..The Canadians ain't playing around  :-*
What is a Pass?
Basically  u remain at the board until another team comes ...×2 pass is when two teams have to wait for 2 teams to get a clue be4 they race. Basically it's like allowing to be over taken
6 teams left and half of them MM...let's hope we get a decent final 3
This season's already looking like an improvement over last year, as far as domestic routes go. It gets points for having only 2 legs in BC as opposed to 4 consecutively. We've yet to see how the Atlantic portion is, but maybe this will be the year for Labrador?  :funny:

2 female teams in the F6

The cast sounds decent overall. We'll find out in July how they stack up.
Probably only 2 of them on top5
Lol, this, and also, the focus on MM teams being present completely ignores the likely strong FF teams still in contention hahaha.

Every time this comes up in these threads it kind of squashes any focus on female racers when the intent is allegedly equal representation.  If the focus is on putting men down to bring women up, that's not equality.  Judging by similar comments in past seasons of bitch and moan threads, it's actually sometimes been a bit misandristic.  Hopefully people aren't boycotting the season if the next couple elims involve women.
Luckily this is a small crowd so if there was any boycott from here it wouldnt affect any of the actual ratings
At least all of the F3 won't be men's teams like season three of this version.  Or season thirty-five of our version.  But I am still worried about having two in it since both appear to be alpha-male teams.
The mascot 🤣..reminds me of todays finale
EDMONTON!! As a Edmontonian I hope they finally do some justice to the city, the previous 2 visits to the city weren't great.
This leg 10 on Edmonton is the finale ?
Thats what stunami heard.

Miramichi confirmed! :conf: I saw the teams going to Moncton at the Montreal Airport and they were asking for direction to Miramichi.
I overheard a team say this was leg 9 and that there was 5 teams left, and they were told that next leg was the finale, so it could be a final 4 again this year.
