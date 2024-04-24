Since I started this thread, I may as well give my initial two cents, based on what we know so farI'm quite impressed by what I've seen so far! I'm very happy to see Niagara Falls featured again! I'm hoping that we get a full leg there this time, as I've heard the place is pretty incredible!As for the cast, I'm a little surprised that it isn't an All-Stars season. As we are now in our 10th season, I do agree with a previous poster with regards to Switchbacks (the greatest Switchback I'll be happy to see is going back to some sort of international travel). Of course, it wouldn't be TAR Canada without our reality crossovers (the Big Brother Canada winner & his Traitors Canada girlfriend). I'm not happy to see the former NHL player being casted (despite being a huge ice hockey fan, go Islanders!), I think those sorts of "celebrities" should be saved for a Celebrity Edition.However, I'm very happy to see that TAR Canada has finally casted a little person! This is the exact type of diversity producers should be casting for!In all in, as long as TAR Canada 10 doesn't spend half of their legs in Ontario and British Columbia... the route should be good! (Serously, the more I watch TAR Canada, the more South Park stereotypes I see!