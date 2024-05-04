« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*  (Read 6619 times)

tennis33

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #25 on: May 04, 2024, 04:36:39 PM »
Jon seen in Elora Ontario with a pass Board in sight from a face book post. There are photos attached to the post
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #26 on: May 04, 2024, 04:53:30 PM »
Quote from: tennis33 on May 04, 2024, 04:36:39 PM
Jon seen in Elora Ontario with a pass Board in sight from a face book post. There are photos attached to the post

The pedestrian bridge over Grand River. Via Ron D.
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #27 on: May 09, 2024, 12:27:16 PM »
Last sighting was 5 days ago, so we would have missed a leg by now.

But they will be filming tomorrow in Cornwall and Maxville, Ontario. The local government and tourism pages on Facebook have been posting the last several days, inviting people to join in.

"🎥 NATIONAL TV SERIES FILMING GLENGARRY HIGHLAND GAMES SHOW IN MAXVILLE
Canadian legend Jon Montgomery is coming to the region, and hes bringing The Amazing Race Canada with him!
The popular national TV series will be filming at a variety of locations in SDG Counties and Cornwall over the next week.
Want to get in on the action? Grab your kilt and head to the Glengarry Highland Games site in Maxville on Friday May 10 at 12:30pm sharp!!
Here are the details:
📅 Friday May 10th
⌚️ 12:30pm Watch a live to camera performance with a collection of pipers, drummers, dancers, fiddlers, and heavy weights from the regions showcasing some of the best of the Highland Games!
⌚️ 1:30pm Cheer on race teams as they arrive on site and face Highland style challenges. Lets show Canada the meaning of hometown pride! We are looking for fans to fill out the crowd wearing kilts (if you have one!) 
‼️ Note: Personal cameras arent allowed but bragging rights are! In entering the location you may end up in the background so we encourage everyone wear kilts to show your pride. Bring water and some snacks and dress weather dependent with a jacket if needed!
Rain or shine, the event goes on! Bring your friends, bring your family, but not your pets - and lets show everyone a real Highland welcome!  🎉 🎉"
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #28 on: May 10, 2024, 08:51:55 AM »
https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/2071601/amazing-race-tournage-shawinigan-telerealite

They were in Shawinigan, QC on Wednesday and Thursday. One task was at Dupont Ranch, which is known for its camels.
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #29 on: May 10, 2024, 09:42:29 AM »
https://www.stlawrenceparks.com/to-do/get-outdoors/long-sault-parkway/

Quote
Please note: the Long Sault Parkway will be closed on Friday, May 10 for a private event. The closure will span from Woodlands Campground to Mille Roches Beach from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Regular operations will resume on Saturday, May 11.
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #30 on: May 10, 2024, 11:01:10 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on May 09, 2024, 12:27:16 PM
But they will be filming tomorrow in Cornwall and Maxville, Ontario. The local government and tourism pages on Facebook have been posting the last several days, inviting people to join in.

One of the tasks involves haggis.
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #31 on: May 10, 2024, 12:19:59 PM »
Its Highlands time. Via Jamie M and Debbie A.

https://x.com/mayorjamieng/status/1788990363384098827

Huge crowd out for the Amazing Race Canada here on the grounds of the Glengarry Highland Games in Maxville. Weve got dancers, pipers and fiddlers!! Jon Montgomery is here awaiting the competitors!!#glengarrymyhome
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #32 on: May 10, 2024, 05:32:45 PM »
@cutebixh
"Just went past multiple teams being filmed for Amazing Race Canada lol"

No photo. She saw a team wearing yellow shirts.
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 12:59:21 PM »
Melanie O. on FB

"I had fun in Maxville today watching the filming of The Amazing Race Canada. Then they went to the Long Sault Parkway.

I also instantly recognized one of the constestants. I won't say who it is but they were on two other reality shows and my mom and I are a big fan of them."

That could only be Kevin.
stunami

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 03:19:50 PM »
It's Kevin for sure!
I was there yesterday and got some good info:

Teams arrived at 12h14 by train
They did 2 tasks in Cornwall (At Thom Racine's house on Jo Ann crescent and Lamoureux Park)
Then the detour at the games
One final task at Lost Villages Museum (Kayak task)
then pitstop at the Parkway

We had 6 teams, and here is the order team finished the last task (5 mins away from the pitstop) :
1) The Wrestlers F-F
2) Kevin and Gurleen
3) Twins  (almost tied with team #2)
4) Colin and Matt
5) Ex MLB team
6) Father and Son, like 45 mins after the last team left
rb1516

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 05:27:36 PM »
Miramichi, NB:
stunami

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #36 on: Today at 11:37:17 AM »
This is really my lucky year!!!

Miramichi confirmed! :conf: I saw the teams going to Moncton at the Montreal Airport and they were asking for direction to Miramichi.
I overheard a team say this was leg 9 and that there was 5 teams left, and they were told that next leg was the finale, so it could be a final 4 again this year.
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #37 on: Today at 11:58:11 AM »
Quote from: stunami on Today at 11:37:17 AM
This is really my lucky year!!!

Youve had quite a week.  :woohoo:
