May 04, 2024, 04:36:39 PM
Jon seen in Elora Ontario with a pass Board in sight from a face book post. There are photos attached to the post
May 04, 2024, 04:53:30 PM
The pedestrian bridge over Grand River. Via Ron D.
Yesterday at 12:27:16 PM
Last sighting was 5 days ago, so we would have missed a leg by now.

But they will be filming tomorrow in Cornwall and Maxville, Ontario. The local government and tourism pages on Facebook have been posting the last several days, inviting people to join in.

"🎥 NATIONAL TV SERIES FILMING GLENGARRY HIGHLAND GAMES SHOW IN MAXVILLE
Canadian legend Jon Montgomery is coming to the region, and hes bringing The Amazing Race Canada with him!
The popular national TV series will be filming at a variety of locations in SDG Counties and Cornwall over the next week.
Want to get in on the action? Grab your kilt and head to the Glengarry Highland Games site in Maxville on Friday May 10 at 12:30pm sharp!!
Here are the details:
📅 Friday May 10th
⌚️ 12:30pm Watch a live to camera performance with a collection of pipers, drummers, dancers, fiddlers, and heavy weights from the regions showcasing some of the best of the Highland Games!
⌚️ 1:30pm Cheer on race teams as they arrive on site and face Highland style challenges. Lets show Canada the meaning of hometown pride! We are looking for fans to fill out the crowd wearing kilts (if you have one!) 
‼️ Note: Personal cameras arent allowed but bragging rights are! In entering the location you may end up in the background so we encourage everyone wear kilts to show your pride. Bring water and some snacks and dress weather dependent with a jacket if needed!
Rain or shine, the event goes on! Bring your friends, bring your family, but not your pets - and lets show everyone a real Highland welcome!  🎉 🎉"
Today at 08:51:55 AM
https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/2071601/amazing-race-tournage-shawinigan-telerealite

They were in Shawinigan, QC on Wednesday and Thursday. One task was at Dupont Ranch, which is known for its camels.
Today at 09:42:29 AM
https://www.stlawrenceparks.com/to-do/get-outdoors/long-sault-parkway/

Quote
Please note: the Long Sault Parkway will be closed on Friday, May 10 for a private event. The closure will span from Woodlands Campground to Mille Roches Beach from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Regular operations will resume on Saturday, May 11.
Today at 11:01:10 AM
One of the tasks involves haggis.
Today at 12:19:59 PM
Its Highlands time. Via Jamie M and Debbie A.
