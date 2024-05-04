Last sighting was 5 days ago, so we would have missed a leg by now.



But they will be filming tomorrow in Cornwall and Maxville, Ontario. The local government and tourism pages on Facebook have been posting the last several days, inviting people to join in.



"🎥 NATIONAL TV SERIES FILMING GLENGARRY HIGHLAND GAMES SHOW IN MAXVILLE

Canadian legend Jon Montgomery is coming to the region, and hes bringing The Amazing Race Canada with him!

The popular national TV series will be filming at a variety of locations in SDG Counties and Cornwall over the next week.

Want to get in on the action? Grab your kilt and head to the Glengarry Highland Games site in Maxville on Friday May 10 at 12:30pm sharp!!

Here are the details:

📅 Friday May 10th

⌚️ 12:30pm Watch a live to camera performance with a collection of pipers, drummers, dancers, fiddlers, and heavy weights from the regions showcasing some of the best of the Highland Games!

⌚️ 1:30pm Cheer on race teams as they arrive on site and face Highland style challenges. Lets show Canada the meaning of hometown pride! We are looking for fans to fill out the crowd wearing kilts (if you have one!)

‼️ Note: Personal cameras arent allowed but bragging rights are! In entering the location you may end up in the background so we encourage everyone wear kilts to show your pride. Bring water and some snacks and dress weather dependent with a jacket if needed!

Rain or shine, the event goes on! Bring your friends, bring your family, but not your pets - and lets show everyone a real Highland welcome! 🎉 🎉"