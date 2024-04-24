« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)  (Read 1168 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5818
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« on: April 24, 2024, 05:34:59 AM »
Because we know that we're going to need this!  :lol: :funny:
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5818
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« Reply #1 on: April 24, 2024, 05:45:04 AM »
Since I started this thread, I may as well give my initial two cents, based on what we know so far  :lol: :funny:

I'm quite impressed by what I've seen so far! I'm very happy to see Niagara Falls featured again! I'm hoping that we get a full leg there this time, as I've heard the place is pretty incredible!

As for the cast, I'm a little surprised that it isn't an All-Stars season. As we are now in our 10th season, I do agree with a previous poster with regards to Switchbacks (the greatest Switchback I'll be happy to see is going back to some sort of international travel :lol: :funny:). Of course, it wouldn't be TAR Canada without our reality crossovers (the Big Brother Canada winner & his Traitors Canada girlfriend). I'm not happy to see the former NHL player being casted (despite being a huge ice hockey fan, go Islanders!), I think those sorts of "celebrities" should be saved for a Celebrity Edition.

However, I'm very happy to see that TAR Canada has finally casted a little person! This is the exact type of diversity producers should be casting for!

In all in, as long as TAR Canada 10 doesn't spend half of their legs in Ontario and British Columbia... the route should be good! (Serously, the more I watch TAR Canada, the more South Park stereotypes I see!  :lol: :funny:)
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4240
Re: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« Reply #2 on: April 24, 2024, 10:33:09 AM »
Feels somewhat ironic that it took TAR Canada 10 seasons to cast an NHL player.
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
Re: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« Reply #3 on: April 24, 2024, 05:06:13 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on April 24, 2024, 10:33:09 AM
Feels somewhat ironic that it took TAR Canada 10 seasons to cast an NHL player.
Last year I casually tweeted Jon about this...I didn't think he was listening lol
Logged

Offline JegoKelvin

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 56
Re: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« Reply #4 on: April 25, 2024, 07:45:20 AM »
Loved watching TAR Canada. I got hooked watching S.2 onwards. It looks like a stellar cast to me. I have high hopes for this Season
« Last Edit: April 25, 2024, 11:05:22 AM by JegoKelvin »
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5818
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« Reply #5 on: April 27, 2024, 07:10:08 PM »
Being an international viewer, it's good to see a new place being visited on this franchise, aka the Sunshine Coast in BC!
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4240
Re: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:44:57 PM »
Whoa... for Manitoba, they're actually going somewhere outside of Winnipeg for the first time?!

Of course it'd be Russell, Jonny's hometown.
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
Re: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:27:34 AM »
Wow .The uturn vote. Hope its compulsory. ITS a great replica of tar 35  :cheer:
Logged

Online willzito2018

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 18
Re: TAR Canada 10: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:39:39 AM »
2 teams are missing from u turn board
So we have our final nine
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 